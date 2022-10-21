If you’re in sync and pleased with the current makeup of the Snowmass Village Town Council and its fast-track agenda to urbanize and change the village’s historic, rural-styled, small-town character, you should vote in the upcoming November election to reinstate current Mayor Bill Madsen and current Councilmember Tom Goode.
If, on the other hand, you’re frustrated and displeased with the transformative decisions that have been made over the past few years by a town-council majority that has embraced changes that will forever — negatively — impact the quality of life in the village, I recommend voting in a new governing majority headed by Reed Lewis as the village’s new mayor and Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt as the two new council members.
Bob Sirkus — one of only two current council members who are doing their best to keep the brakes on the fast-tracked change agenda embraced by the current council majority — is term limited. Unfortunately, his voice will no longer be in the mix when future development decisions are being made.
If you share the concerns of community members who feel their voices haven’t been listened to during the decision-making process over the past few years, now is the time to put in place not only a new governing majority that can effectively slow down the pace of character-changing development, but also put up stronger guardrails protecting the community and its residents from the village becoming more like the city of Aspen than the village that many of us have chosen to reside and play in.
After watching last week’s Squirm Night on Grassroots TV, several takeaways rose to the top of my list of community concerns. Both Madsen and Goode are happy with the way things have been going and couldn’t come up with any of their decisions that they might have made differently, even though many of their decisions favored the resort aspect of the community over the residential lifestyle and community attributes favored by most full- and part-time residents.
Their challengers, on the other hand — all who are long-term residents of the village and active participants as community volunteers, local entrepreneurs and members of the workforce — understand and have chosen to live the rural-styled lifestyle which so many of us cherish and hope not to lose. Lewis, Gustafson and Marolt favor a more balanced approach between the community and the resort, one that doesn’t put resort economic interests above community lifestyle interests.
The town manager is selected and held accountable by the town council, thus a new council majority can make a significant impact on the direction of future development in the village and even on those very impactful projects that are currently in the pipeline but not yet approved and under construction.
Building a mammoth, visually unappealing new bus depot adjacent to the Mall at well over $30 million in federal, state and local taxpayer dollars; a giant and hugely expensive Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout; millions to turn the environmentally sensitive entryway wetlands into a tourist playground; and the addition of a huge number of new employee-housing units costing well over $1 million each to be constructed on environmentally sensitive steep hillsides in the center of the village — these are just a few of the projects on the town’s drawing board that deserve to be looked at with a fresh perspective.
Although the town’s piggy bank has been busting at the seams during the past few years, the current stresses evidenced in the economy are flashing red signals that the village’s decision makers need to take a breath and slow down — or stop entirely — big, unnecessary new operational and capital expenditures. As witnessed in the past, we just can’t blindly count on the good times rolling along indefinitely without hitting a few significant bumps in the road.
And by the way, as part of the budget discussions currently underway, the town manager is looking to further add to the town’s bureaucracy by adding several new management and operational employees that are being rationalized as necessary due to all the new and future development currently being contemplated. It’s my sense that Lewis, Gustafson and Marolt favor a more conservative fiscal approach.
As I’ve stated in previous columns, periodic change in political leadership and representation is healthy and necessary in order to bring in fresh and alternative perspectives. And in the case of Snowmass Village, it’s essential if you want to retain any remnants of the village’s historic, small-town character.
Your comments and feedback regarding my thoughts and recommendations this week are welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com and melpaul1@earthlink.net