This week, a sorry tale of two towns: One steeped deep in the history of a bygone silver-mining past and now struggling with a class war between the wealthy, super wealthy and just plain working stiffs that keep the place humming along as smoothly as possible. The other, a much smaller, historic ranching and rural-styled bedroom community struggling with the goal of many of its full- and part-time residents to retain its past historic character versus the bureaucrats and newbies who would like to see a glitzier and more urbanized resort atmosphere.
Aspen is undergoing a communitywide struggle to determine its future. Will it continue to grow by leaps and bounds into an even bigger and glitzier resort playground for the wealthy and super wealthy, or will the powers that be put on the brakes to their voracious appetite for uncontrolled commercial growth and high-end development — and in the process begin catering more to the wishes of its resident population that currently feels a bit neglected and unloved?
Those in charge say all the right things to their constituents, but oftentimes still end up catering to the town’s biggest players, whether they be Aspen Skiing Co., the large and influential local nonprofits, the big commercial players and, of course, the ever-lovable cadre of developers who are always sniffing around the periphery for the next lucrative scrape-and-build opportunity.
Traffic into, out of and around town is unbearable, but the elected and appointed bureaucrats over the years haven’t had the smarts or the guts to take the bold steps necessary to correct the mess that will eventually kill the golden goose. As is obvious to just about everyone, except perhaps those in charge, the Band-Aid approach “ain’t workin.”
What in the past were well-regarded and efficient workforce housing and early childhood education programs have deteriorated into a bureaucratic mess — and if left to linger as is, will likely soon fall of their own weight.
One thing Aspen isn’t short of is money to do what’s necessary. The problem is with the elected leadership at the helm. In a town of haves and have nots, it appears that being an elected leader has become for many an attractive long-term profession that helps pay the bills. What we need more of in office are local citizens who have a good understanding of local issues but aren’t compelled to stick around forever. Over time the power, the bucks and desire to retain both via public office often jade one’s point of view.
Here’s a bold thought: At election time, get rid of some of the long-term officeholders with well wishes to make a living in the private sector. Bring into office new blood with creative ideas and professional, real-world experience, keep them around for a relatively short period of time and then make way for more new blood. If in office too long, they get overly comfortable with the power and perks of public office and become deaf to the interests of their constituents. Eventually the power and perks become addictive, resulting in a fear of losing them by taking bold action that might offend one faction or another, and thus the status quo reigns supreme. I’m a firm believer of “throwing the bums out” before the paralyzing addiction overtakes them.
That other town a few miles to the west is also undergoing momentous change and could benefit from a makeover in its elected leadership. Over the past decade, Snowmass Village Town Manager Clint Kinney has succeeded in manipulating the direction of the community to his own urbanized agenda. It’s an agenda that most villagers I hear from aren’t happy with.
Over the years, he’s exercised his well-honed political skills in manipulating the town council’s strategic priorities, which are set every couple of years. Over his tenure, he’s set a framework for a masterplan to urbanize the village and take it further and further away from its historic small-town, low-key and rural-styled character to become a mere clone of Aspen.
Due to this urbanized agenda, the village is sitting on the precipice of a giant new transportation center rivaling similar but smaller, less-intrusive facilities in Aspen; another huge roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection; a major redevelopment of not just the commercial portions of the Snowmass Center but also the addition of lots of new high-end residential units; hundreds of new workforce housing units dotting the remaining open space landscape in the heart of the village; a major redevelopment of the town’s entryway to include lots of additional skier parking; and of course the completion of Base Village with five additional towering residential structures along the perimeter of Wood Road, along with 10 new view-blocking single family homes on Fanny Hill.
In November, the position of village mayor and two council seats will be up for election. Hopefully, a few good candidates with the guts to stand up against Kinney’s urbanization agenda will win seats on the town council and put the brakes on his plans to forever change the character of the village. If not, the last remnants of any desirable difference between Aspen and Snowmass Village will be lost forever, and to my way of thinking, that would be unforgivable.
