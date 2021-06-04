With the imminent loosening of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in the Roaring Fork Valley, the summer tourist season is poised to take off like a rocket ship over the next few weeks.
Although most major events — other than a delayed Aspen Food & Wine Festival and a digitalized Ideas Festival — will return in a form and on a schedule that closely resembles the old normal, there’s still some change in the offing.
On the side of little or no change are the live in-person Aspen Music Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass concerts. In addition, there’s lots of great music planned for Thursday nights on Fanny Hill as well as expanded outdoor dining options throughout the valley to go along with the return to safe indoor dining. And from the look of things, all our traditional outdoor recreational options will be fully in play.
In preparation for the season opening, the residents of Snowmass Village recently cleaned up all the public facilities, paths and byways around town and Anderson Ranch, the Snowmass Club, Rec Center and rodeo grounds are being readied for the annual return of the summer tourist brigade.
With lots of impactful new construction throughout the valley getting up to speed during the spring and summer months, a good deal of Mother Nature’s allure that brings us and keeps us in paradise will be competing with the man-made sounds of what some say is progress and others claim is the ruination of paradise. This battle of forces likely will continue until there’s nary a bit of undevelopable land left in the valley, but then it’s likely that the powers that be, whoever they are at the time, will just start scraping and building anew. Cause that’s what they do.
And bubbling mostly out of sight to protect our upscale, world-class image are several issues not intended for the eyes of our summer guests.
Aspen’s parking czar is about to make life miserable for just about everyone foolish enough to drive their cars in town during the summer months. Although he desperately claims to be under no pressure to raise revenue for the city, does anyone among us believe him?
With a loss of parking revenue last year totaling almost $1.6 million — which is over 29% less than that collected in 2019 — it’s hard, if not impossible, to believe that following the money is not the real reason for the city’s recent changes to its on-street metering system. All the reasons espoused by the czar sound warm and fuzzy and are intended to give cover and comfort to the city’s bureaucrats and merchants, but don’t buy any of it; it’s just about the money.
Speaking of money, there’s a huge stash of cash — currently well in excess of $30 million — that’s been accumulating in the city’s piggy bank over the past 40 years, which is restricted primarily to cover the non-operating costs of the Wheeler Opera House. Since it’s unlikely the costs to renovate or maintain the Wheeler in the foreseeable future will ever need to fully dip into this ever-increasing restricted fund, the current powers that be have been plotting a plan to repurpose a big chunk of it for some of their other favorite causes.
Unfortunately for them, they need the taxpayer’s approval. So sooner rather than later, they’ll come with hands outstretched begging for your votes. But remember, you have all the leverage. Use it wisely and make your desires known when they come knocking, even if it means, God forbid, returning a portion to the taxpayers along with perhaps a bit for several worthy community causes of your choosing which may not necessarily coincide with their wishes and dreams.
Another huge concern in the community is the future of APCHA, the organization that oversees Aspen and Pitkin County’s affordable housing program. It’s a mess with substantial financial and organizational issues that need a complete overhaul. It was likely foreseeable that the issues that are now becoming public would do so at some point, but once again, the powers that be chose to ignore them for as long as possible. Unfortunately for those currently on the firing line, time is up and none of them appears capable of cleaning up the mess that is getting messier by the day.
Since they’ve never figured it out yet, it’s unlikely they’ll ever figure a way out of their dilemma alone. They need to quickly bring in some experienced objective help before the entire operation collapses with those who need the services provided by APCHA suffering the most.
There are a few experts in the housing department just a few miles away in Snowmass Village who’ve got their workforce affordable housing operations well organized and under control, without the type of conflicts currently running rampant within the APCHA organization. Perhaps seeking their advice and counsel would be a good place to start.
And best of all is the recent Aspen survey showing that the overwhelming majority of survey respondents don’t listen to or trust the information they get from the city’s elected and appointed leaders. The local papers are deemed the No. 1 source of credible information when it comes to city matters. Apparently, some in leadership were surprised to learn that my colleagues and I are more trustworthy than they are — now isn’t that a kick in the ass?
