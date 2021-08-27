There’s a $40 million pot of gold sitting in the Wheeler Opera House bank account, and the usual cast of elected and appointed officials are waiting in the wings with various plans to divvy it up among some of their favorite causes.
As originally approved by the voters back in 1979 and reauthorized and extended through 2039 by the voters in 2016, a real estate transfer tax was established and dedicated to the maintenance and preservation of the Wheeler. As goes the real estate market in Aspen, that fund has been growing by leaps and bounds most years, to the point where some (mostly the city staff and elected officials) feel further huge accumulations will be way in excess of what the Wheeler will require to keep it in tip-top shape for the foreseeable future.
Thus, why not siphon off a chunk of the pot of gold each year for some of the city’s other worthy causes?
In spite of a recent city commissioned survey on the issue that resulted in a resounding thumbs down to the city council’s plans, they’re still poised to craft ballot language for the upcoming November election to allow them to play with the Wheeler piggy bank to their heart’s delight.
Many agree there should be plenty left in the kitty to take care of the Wheeler’s future needs while using a portion to take care of the needs of a long list of other worthy nonprofits.
Fearful of going against the voters’ original intention, some among the powers that be are looking to direct the taxpayer’s largesse mostly on the city’s affluent arts nonprofits. Others, with broader and perhaps more worthy charitable intentions, are looking to help community organizations charged with supporting health and human services, child care, essential city infrastructure, etc.
Among the well-endowed nonprofits already beginning to campaign for a share are the Aspen Music Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass. Likely not far behind are the well-endowed Aspen Art Museum and Aspen Institute.
As long as the voters continue holding their elected representatives’ feet to the fire, those relatively affluent nonprofits will have to take a back seat to the worthy community organizations catering to the needs of a broader portion of the population.
Interestingly, there appears to be one sneaky bit of business that may be driving the appointed and elected bureaucrats to favor the arts sector. They’ve concocted a plan to save the Isis Theatre using the city’s general fund.
By using a portion of the Wheeler fund to support the Red Brick Center for Arts, which is currently supported by the general fund, a significant stash of cash will be freed up in that fund to pay off the city’s $2 million debt on the Isis Theatre building.
Hellbent on saving the Isis — which they attempted to do in 2007 by bringing in Aspen Film as the city’s subtenant so that it wouldn’t appear the city was directly involved in a commercial business — here they go again.
As long as things were riding high in the industry and the studios continued churning out big blockbuster films, Aspen Film and its theater operator subtenant, Metropolitan Theatres, were flush with cash and able to cover their financial obligations to the city.
Unfortunately, the pandemic and major ongoing transformational changes in the theater business brought that clever deal originally crafted by the city to a crashing halt.
Aspen Film is now in debt to the city in excess of $300,000, with no visible sign in the offing for a way to pay it off, and the debt keeps growing larger by the month. Its subtenant theater operator, Metropolitan, is still struggling to keep the lights on with subpar movie products, a lack of butts in seats and severely reduced popcorn and candy sales.
Hollywood’s motion picture product is no longer exclusive to movie houses. New releases can be seen day and date, more comfortably and cheaper on numerous online streaming video channels such Netflix, Disney +, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime, HBOMax and others.
Due to the pandemic and the proliferation of streaming video channels, movie patrons are staying away from the theaters in droves and likely will continue to do so well into the future and quite possibly forever.
The state of the film business is in shambles and likely will never return to its heyday, particularly in a seasonal resort town like Aspen.
The fact that the city is seriously considering bailing out the commercial Isis Theatre with taxpayer dollars given the treacherous times ahead for the movie business is pure insanity. Using taxpayer dollars to salvage this foreseeable disaster is both irresponsible and foolhardy.
Many more savvy theater operators than Aspen Film, Metropolitan and the city of Aspen have gone there and failed. What chance does an inexperienced city staff, a group of elected non-pros and a financially strapped Aspen Film have to make a go of it in the successful operation of a commercial theater complex?
Do the citizens of Aspen want their tax dollars used to support a commercial movie theater operation, which is likely doomed to failure in any event, or put to better use supporting the more worthy needs of the community?
Your comments are welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com & melpaul1@earthlink.net.