While waiting out my final days of COVID-induced isolation, I’ve had nothing better to do than binge on a lot of TV and read a lot of newspapers. Suffice it to say, nothing has perked up my spirits.
Biden’s two-hour press conference last week and its aftermath of full-spectrum punditry was a highlight. After a few days to digest the fallout, I have several observations and thoughts.
Just about everyone agrees that Biden and his handlers overestimated and overshot what they perceived his mandate to be. According to last weekend’s polls, 72% of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction, with the president’s poll numbers well underwater.
It’s my opinion that a sizable portion of Americans who voted for Biden didn’t do so because he’d shown that he could unite the country, but merely because he wasn’t Donald Trump. A year later, the campaign ads are wearing thin.
Unfortunately, as with many of us who’ve reached our advanced years, the rigors of age have caught up with him — and sadly, it’s all on display whenever he takes center stage.
I do fault him for blindly following what his far-left handlers think needs to be done rather than following his previously successful middle-of-the-road governing style. They obviously miscalculated the significance of his razor-thin margin of support and how far left his middle-of-the-road supporters would go.
The polls tell us most Americans are not looking for transformative change. After Trump, they were merely looking for a return to normalcy. And that doesn’t include all the radical social and economic changes favored by the far-left progressive wing of the Democratic party.
After a year of Biden and his administration at the helm — none of which he’s signaled he’s inclined to change in any meaningful way — most knowledgeable political observers and cross-party pundits are predicting the Republicans and their conservative policies will be back in the driver’s seat with controlling majorities after the midterm elections.
As to 2024, I don’t see victories for Biden, Harris or Trump for that matter. But I do see an opportunity to return to a more normal political atmosphere where the Founders intended the federal government to play a more limited role in our lives by focusing on keeping us safe and keeping our economy humming along so that everyone who’s willing to work for it can achieve the American Dream.
Next time around, let’s pick a leader who’s got both the leadership chops and charisma to get the job of unifying us accomplished. It shouldn’t be that hard, since in the not-too-distant past we’ve had several at the helm — and although we weren’t always in full kumbaya mode with them, we certainly were a lot more content than we are right now.
State- and local-level governance impacts our lives a bit more directly than on the federal level, but even locally, hypocrites and hypocrisy abound.
In Aspen, those in charge claim they’re there to govern fairly for everyone but clearly they care a lot more about locals who reside full time within the town boundaries, and it’s precisely those boundaries they are looking to stretch as far outside of town as they can get away with.
From nightmarish traffic and safety issues — which continue to go on unabated — to restricting uses of private property and self-serving uses of taxpayer resources, the actions of the city’s policymakers oftentimes enable and promote class distinctions and unnecessary conflict.
Unfortunately, they conveniently forget who pays the lion’s share of the bills around here — and who keeps this resort town thriving and full of amenities they would not otherwise enjoy.
In Snowmass Village, the town manager and his cadre of bureaucrats and several of the elected policy makers claim their primary goal is to protect the village’s small-town character. But somehow, most of their key decisions do just the opposite and result in the further urbanization of the community.
The latest item on the town manager’s agenda — along with his plans for a new transportation center, a redesigned town park, 185 additional workforce housing units and a Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout, along with five additional Base Village residential buildings and an entirely renovated and expanded Snowmass Center — is to revise the recently enacted village comprehensive plan to allow for more residential development on the Snowmass Club golf course.
In approving the new comprehensive plan, it was the express decision of the town council, the planning commission and community members to exclude the golf course from any further development.
So be it for abiding by that decision very long. When the Snowmass Club comes calling with a request to build more free-market housing and is willing to offer the town a bribe of more workforce housing on the property, the town manager appears willing to quickly put the recently enacted restrictions aside and jump to their offer.
There’s no secret to his ambitions in this regard since he proudly keeps everyone updated on a weekly basis of his progress to amend the comp plan in order to fulfill his goal of obliterating any remnant of the village’s small-town character.
With my full COVID recovery only a day or two away, I’m looking forward to a bit more upbeat column next time around.