With the summer tourist season officially behind us, we’re heading into what traditionally are the quiet days of fall.
I use the word “traditionally” since lots of tourists are heading home, but due to the pandemic a larger than usual contingent of part-time residents will be sticking around and requiring lots of attention and servicing from workers who usually take a breather this time of year.
Adding to the pandemic-related stresses in our respective communities, valley commuter traffic likely won’t thin out much this fall. Due to reduced scheduling, social distancing guidelines and capacity limitations imposed by RFTA and the various shuttle services, many will still be dependent on personal vehicles rather than public transportation.
And if that’s not enough, the confluence of national turmoil and heated local issues will likely keep the pot boiling through the end of the year and perhaps longer.
Topping the list is a presidential contest that’s been underway since 2016, as well as several local matters that are becoming ripe for resolution.
For those not resilient enough or interested in participating in the rigors of the upcoming election battles, here’s a partial list of local issues that will be competing for our hearts and minds during the trying days ahead.
World-renowned physicist and Old Snowmass resident Amory Lovins, with a lengthy list of credible credentials to back up his opinions, recently threw a monkey wrench into the long-gestating Aspen-Pitkin County Airport redevelopment plans. Having been backed primarily by local politicians, their appointed staffs, commercial stakeholders and some local residents — many of whom are connected to one or more of the cast of characters just mentioned — this major redevelopment project has been on a track toward approval over the past year.
Along comes Amory and his recently published commentary (Aug. 31, “No need to rush airport project”) and suddenly all hell breaks loose with lots of other credible voices also publicly questioning what appeared to this point to be a shoo-in approval for the project’s backers.
Amory hasn’t suggested scraping the project entirely, but just to slow things down to consider a specific list of concerns that the powers-that-be appeared less than forthcoming about and in some cases pushed under the carpet.
Without going through all of his well thought-out points which are delineated in his commentary, as well as numerous letters to the editor from various members of the community, I’m convinced the concerns raised should be thoroughly vetted.
Interim Airport Director Rich Englehart, who also is an assistant county manager, noted in a related story that Lovins is one person among many in the community with opinions about airport development. That’s true, but based on Lovins’ professional credentials and the other credible community voices that have spoken up recently, the powers-that-be are well advised to listen with open minds, follow the facts and act accordingly.
The disarray within the management and oversight ranks at the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is leading to a much-needed rethinking of its operational and oversight structure which was put in place not all that long ago in an attempt to clean up a good deal of past dysfunction.
Unfortunately, the compromises reached between the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and the APCHA board have led to further dysfunction and as a direct result, the recent resignation of its former executive director, Mike Kosdrosky.
It’s foolhardy to think that attempting to maintain the current oversight and bifurcated reporting structure will ever be successful. No one with any credible organizational and operational background would ever have implemented the current structure in the first place.
As some have suggested, making APCHA its own independent authority may be the best course of action rather than just trying to fill the executive director position with a new face and have it all quickly blow up again under the stresses of a conflicted organizational and reporting structure.
When is too much news not good for the soul? Apparently when Aspen Public Radio went to an “all news, all the time” program format and dumped all its beloved DJs and music programming.
Jon Busch recently stirred the pot along with several local letter writers, suggesting that those who regularly contribute to the station stop doing so immediately. As an evergreen contributor I did so right after the new station manager and board chairman confirmed that despite all the negative feedback they received, they were still proceeding with their new programming format as announced.
I’m unsure what impact our withholding of financial support has had on the station, but I sure feel a hell of a lot better having taken a stand against the station’s slap in the face to so many long-term program contributors, listeners and financial supporters.
So far, Pitkin County and particularly Snowmass Village, are way under water and have a long way to go to get to a complete census count which is critically important in maximizing congressional representation and federal funding for a lot of what we cherish in the valley.
Do the smart and responsible thing, fill out your census form and mail it today if you’ve not already done so.