In preparation for my return to town next month, I’ve stepped up my exercise regimen in an attempt to shed a few pounds accumulated during the pandemic and too-easy access to the refrigerator to prime my aging body for the rigors of life and recreation at 8,000 feet above sea level — which is just about 8,000 feet higher than where I spend most of my time in the flats of Santa Monica.
All the gym and health club restrictions, many of which are still in place to varying degrees, continue to plague my unfettered ability to train and sweat off the copious amounts of newly acquired poundage — and as a result, I’ve unfortunately fallen into a very lazy approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. During the shutdown, my old routine of active weight training and intense aerobics at the gym capped off by spinning classes three times per week has taken a back seat to less intense home workouts and walks around the neighborhood and along the beach with Enzo.
Although the reduced exercise intensity has kept Enzo looking fit and healthy, I on the other hand haven’t fared as well. Hopefully, it’s not too late to prime the pump for the summer months ahead.
I’ve begun increasing my sessions on the elliptical trainer, treadmill and stationary bike. And that, along with a few fewer trips to the kitchen, recently resulted in the ability to tighten my belt a couple of notches. Welcome progress, but not yet the whole enchilada.
As some of you might remember, I was invited to join the Peddlers bike group a few years ago. It’s one of the valley’s premiere bike groups, made up mostly of road bikers in their golden years. Each summer the group’s leader plans twice weekly rides throughout the mid to upper valley, with an occasional diversion to Glenwood Springs and as far away as Dotsero — with the traditional binge-shopping spree at Costco on the way home, of course.
Historically, many of the group’s riders have used some pretty fancy, high-end equipment such as carbon frames and wheels, electronic shifting and high-end gear sets, derailers, brakes — and all 100% human powered. However, along with the inevitable aging process over the years, 100% human power has gradually given way to electronic motorized assistance.
The new e-bikes that initially emerged were clunky, heavy and relatively limited in range. Clearly not for most of us who prided ourselves on our athletic prowess. But over the past several summers, as the valley’s geology has begun to change, with the inclines getting steeper and the average age of our group getting older, more and more riders have been seeking out the comfort and joy afforded by a touch of electronic assistance.
I, on the other hand, have staunchly resisted the temptation to go electric. Likely having to do with a macho-image complex or some other deep-seated psychological flaw which I’ve failed to overcome during my time on this planet.
To ready myself for riding in mountain terrain, I took my fancy ultra-light road bike out for a few spins on several of our local paths and roadways. To my surprise and shock, I learned that our local Santa Monica geology had also undergone a good deal of change during the pandemic. The hills surrounding our community have also steepened to the point that I had to dismount several times to reach the summit. Sadly, that had never been the case before. Apparently, California’s earth movements and aftershocks are pushing our roads to new and higher elevations, similar to the result of glacial formations moving throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
So, putting macho and other psychological issues aside, I recently began researching the latest and greatest e-bikes on the market.
The first problem I ran into was that many other riders had come to the same realization but well before me, and thus the inventory of reasonably priced e-bikes was now nonexistent — and as I was told, not likely to improve in the foreseeable future.
Resolved to having to pay a huge premium to ride with the Peddlers this summer, I cleared out some of my credit card debt, took a deep breath and honed in on the available brands and models.
Luckily, I found a bike store nearby which had a bike that fit my height challenged body and included all the bells, whistles and more than is absolutely necessary. Weighing in at a mere 27 pounds with an 80-mile-range, hidden, internal battery, it’s got a carbon frame, carbon wheels, electronic Bluetooth gear shifters and, need I say, a macho look that’s almost impossible to discern from a traditional high-end road bike.
Although I’ll likely be paying it off for many summers ahead, I’m now fully equipped and ready to confront the challenges of the steepening inclines in Santa Monica and the Roaring Fork Valley — they’ll be no match for me and my power machine.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com