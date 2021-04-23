On the heels of this weekend’s Oscar ceremony, curious minds are wondering whether film fans are ready to return to movie theaters or whether they’ve grown more cautious or more comfortable just watching at home on one or more of the digital platforms that have emerged over the past few years.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, many entertainment and tech companies invested heavily in streaming capabilities — and then everything fast-forwarded. Several film studios have begun releasing first-run films on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, as well as on wholly-owned services such as Disney+, Warner Bros’ HBO Max, Universal’s Peacock and Paramount+.
Long-standing exclusive theater exhibition windows are now making way for new hybrid streaming/theater release patterns. Newly released films are hitting streaming services simultaneously with their theater premieres or just a few days later, rather than the traditional 75-day exclusive theater exhibition window.
Due to their popularity with the movie-going public, it’s anticipated these changes will further proliferate and stick around well after the pandemic is long gone.
As a result, it’s likely the movie theater business will never return to its pre-pandemic heights. There’s just too much money to be made more efficiently by the studios and distributors from early digital releases rather than waiting for the dollars to dribble in slowly from thousands of theaters around the world.
What does this revolution in the movie business hold for us locally?
For openers, El Jebel’s seven-screen Movieland multiplex has already posted its closing notice and is looking for a tenant to take over its theater building. But based on the rapidly changing metrics in the film exhibition business, it’s unlikely any other established theater operator will choose to reopen the theaters as long as the public has timely access to first-run films in the comfort of their own homes whenever they please — and at a cheaper cost for the family.
That leaves only the single Crystal Theatre screen in Carbondale and Aspen’s four-screen Isis multiplex.
Due to the Crystal’s specialty programming format and its low-cost, mom-and-pop operational structure, I see a future where they can plug along successfully serving the needs and desires of those who relish their unique environment and specialty film selections.
Aspen’s Metropolitan Isis Theatre, however, is a very different story.
The Isis is a first-run moviehouse playing all the new releases. It’s structured on a traditional commercial theater business model that’s intended to cover all its significant investment and ongoing operating costs through ticket and concession sales.
Back in 1999, the historic Isis Theatre — which originally opened in 1915 — was totally rebuilt and operated for the next several years by an established resort theater operator that eventually succumbed to financial difficulties.
In order to save its only remaining local moviehouse, the city of Aspen came up with a creative rescue plan that was expressly structured to never require taxpayer subsidization.
The city purchased the entire building for $7.5 million using certificates of deposit (a form of bonding that didn’t require voter approval) and then made a deal with a private development group to operate two ground-floor retail shops as well as manage the rooftop workforce housing units. And in order to give cover to the city for its investment in what in reality is a commercial business venture, it made a sweetheart financial arrangement with Aspen Film to operate the theaters on its behalf.
During the intervening years up to 2019, everything played out well for everyone. From the revenue the city received from its subleases to the development group and Aspen Film, all the city’s financial exposure was fully covered.
The retail store developer made out well and eventually sold its interest to Mark Hunt’s investment group for a healthy profit. Hunt also made a healthy offer to Aspen Film, but unfortunately, they decided not to sell.
Although the rejection of Hunt’s offer appears to have been a poor financial decision on Aspen Film’s part, they also made out quite well over the years, generating substantial economic support for their nonprofit operations from their sublease to Metropolitan Theatres.
Then comes the revolution in the film exhibition business, which is further complicated by the pandemic, and Metropolitan fails to meet its rent obligations to Aspen Film — and as a result Aspen Film can’t meet its financial obligations to the city, leaving the city as the only entity in the chain with sufficient economic resources to meet all the financial obligations related to the theater.
Thus, as opposed to its original mandate, the city and its taxpayers are now saddled with all the financial and operational risks inherent in running a commercial business, and unfortunately, it’s one that’s in the midst of a revolution.
Over the past year, the city has been covering the theater’s costs — currently in the six figures — and it’s likely they’ll need to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. It doesn’t appear that Aspen Film or Metropolitan are positioned to make the city whole on their current financial obligations or, for that matter, any future amounts spent on the Isis by the city as long as it retains its ownership of the theaters.
It’s time the city shines some sunlight on this troubling situation rather than continuing to hide the details from the public behind closed doors.
