It was a brutal year, and just to put a fine point on it, confirmation came via this week’s edition of the Robinhood newsletter.
On the downside, tens of millions of people have lost their jobs and over 1.8 million lost their lives to the virus. But fortunately there’s also some good news on the horizon: along with an increasingly wider rollout of vaccines, Robinhood’s financial wizards are projecting a pickup of “revenge spending” in 2021.
With most of us having hunkered down at home 24/7 during the spring, summer and fall, do-it-yourself home improvement projects took center stage. Stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot and Restoration Hardware flourished, as well as appliance sales at Best Buy and, for those with not much else to do, iRobot swept up strong Roomba sales as compulsive cleaning became a national pastime.
We’ve lived vicariously during the past nine months binging on programming from Netflix, which added over 28 million new subscribers since March, and Peloton, whose sales went through the roof as spin bikes became the most expensive coat racks of the year.
An interesting side note was the recent report that bidet sales have spiked during the pandemic as more and more people began to hoard toilet paper. Although popular across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the increased demand for bidets in the U.S. is hard to comprehend in the face of American skepticism towards such devices.
Soaring sales of the TUSHY Classic 3.0 comes as a bit of a surprise to those of us addicted to the comforts of three-ply tissue.
But with the New Year now upon us, “revenge spending” on vacations, concerts, dining and non-stretchy clothes are projected to flourish.
Looking ahead to the end of ski season, it’s still too early to know where the resort economy will end up and whether the real estate market will continue the tear it’s been on during the past year.
But if Robinhood’s theory of “revenge spending” takes hold it bodes well for both our souls and the local economy.
As to the summer ahead I sense that most of us are looking forward — praying may help — to a return to normalcy or much closer to it than we witnessed during the past year.
With a bit of luck, we could experience a good part of the summer and fall months in more traditional fashion, meaning interacting with one another in both indoor and outdoor venues without the fear of contracting serious or fatal illness.
However, one entertainment venue not likely to return to normal in the near term or perhaps ever will be our local movie theaters, and not just because of the virus.
The motion picture business was already undergoing revolutionary change well before COVID-19 hit our shores.
Brought about by the consolidation of the big players in the motion picture business, the proliferation of streaming video and a growing appetite to experience big budget entertainment in the comfort and convenience of your home as well as the hunger of motion picture studios and distributors to maximize their returns on investment as quickly as possible, the economics of the traditional motion picture business are in flux and will remain so for quite some time.
The motion picture studios, distributors and the audience have begun tasting the rewards brought about by the revolution, and they’re unlikely to fully revert to the old ways once the pandemic ends.
To this point, the owners/operators of El Jebel’s Movieland theater multiplex recently announced what appears to be the permanent closure of their venue. They’re looking for a buyer to step in, but based on past experience in the valley, it’s highly doubtful any other theater operator with pockets deep enough to make a go of it will come forward now that the revolution is underway and taken hold.
Unfortunately, the same fate could befall the Isis. Its current operator is suffering in the same way other theater operators are suffering throughout the country. Metropolitan Theatres has yet to announce they will continue operating the Isis when the short-term extension they were granted expires this month.
The possible saving grace in this situation is that the Isis is owned by the city of Aspen and, with its deep pockets of taxpayer money, it could keep things running well into the future if it’s willing to take on the inherent risks of a business it has no experience running and one that’s in the midst of a revolution.
Based on my review of a recent Aspen City Council agenda, the city finance director and the council have been discussing the fate of the Isis in executive session and behind closed doors.
Hopefully, they’ll soon emerge into the sunlight and tell us their plans and how much of our money they plan to devote to this commercial enterprise.
If they decide to subsidize the theater operations, either in whole or in part, perhaps they’ll also consider similar favorable treatment to other distressed commercial operations in town, whether due to the pandemic or revolution. Keep your fingers crossed.
There’s a lot to chew on in the foreseeable future but while you’re chewing my wish for everyone is a happy, healthy and safe new year.
Your feedback is always welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com