As we approach the end of 2022, I’m shedding a lot of the angst that’s accumulated over the past year and starting to take an optimistic view of the new year ahead and all the good it will hopefully bring — if only we’re dealt a better hand than last year.
In the health department, our level of suffering was about average during the past year. We followed all the recommended protocols and luckily, except for a couple of relatively minor bouts of COVID, we’re ending the year unscathed — although I’m a bit concerned seeing the virus return so prominently elsewhere in the world. But I’m counting on our superior vaccines to keep us lockdown and mask free.
On the political front, we’ll again be bombarded with unrelenting campaign rhetoric that likely will further deepen our political divisions and torture our interpersonal relationships. It’s been pretty uncomfortable having civil discourse with those harboring differing social, political and lifestyle views, but I’ll just continue challenging conventional niceties and venture where some might not welcome or appreciate my observations or entreaties.
Did anyone other than me take notice and celebrate Vail Resorts’ recent fall from grace as one of Condé Nast’s “Top Ski Areas in North America?” Snowmass, Aspen and Highlands rose to second, third and ninth position, respectively, leaving Vail nowhere in the top 20. Compounding this Conde Nast insult was Vail’s landing at 20th place in Ski Magazine’s “Top Resorts in the West” compared to Aspen/Snowmass’ third-place ranking.
Although Vail’s slippage from grace was a cause for concern in the Vail Town Council chambers, there was much less concern expressed by the Vail Chamber & Business Association and Vail Resorts, whose PR and marketing gurus just went into high overdrive painting a glossy coat of lipstick on that pig.
We’ll keep an eye on the upcoming ski season and where the next ranking surveys end up. I’m counting on SkiCo coming through again, but, if not, we’ve also got our own team of marketing geniuses who are equally adept with a paint brush.
As to one piece of election news that hasn’t received a lot of coverage, the passage of Colorado’s Proposition 122 legalizing the possession and medical use of psychedelic plants and fungi is something to keep an eye on. There are arguments, pro and con, with strong support as you can imagine in Pitkin County concerning the use of these natural substances in the treatment of mental health conditions.
Although I’m no expert by any means, the legal use of these substances to treat the rapidly growing array of mental health issues should be welcomed as a potentially successful treatment protocol.
We often joke about Aspen’s psychedelic culture, but this is no laughing matter. Care must be taken to ensure these substances are administered under the direction of qualified professionals and don’t get into the wrong hands — but with those important structures in place, I’m eager to see another positive treatment protocol emerge that lessens the effects and pain of more mental health disorders.
Happily, a new majority of the Snowmass Village Town Council appears dedicated to communicating more directly with community members concerning lifestyle issues that affect them on a daily basis.
It appears the council will be focusing on a more community-centered vision of the village and will be implementing protective measures, which unfortunately have taken a back seat over the past decade or so to all the heavyweight resort developers who — if left unchecked — will continue doing all they can to urbanize the village. In that scenario, Snowmass Village becomes much more like Aspen than the small-town mountain community that so many of us cherish and want to continue living and playing in.
It will take a good deal of effort and persistence to redirect the town manager and his staff to return to this view of the village, but I’m confident the new majority is up to the task.
Early evidence of the new majority’s effort in this direction came to light at last week’s town council meeting when the town manager was urged by one of the council members to consider a more attractive, less negatively impactful and less-expensive alternative to the town manager’s favored design for a mammoth bus depot adjacent to the mall (currently estimated to cost federal, state and local taxpayers more than $33 million). The town manager appeared none too pleased with the request, but if the council majority keeps his feet to the fire, it will be the first time he’s been rebuffed on one of his major planning decisions since coming on board in 2014.
As I close out this week’s column, the planning commission has also commenced its review of this project — and hopefully they’ll similarly recommend a more-acceptable, less-impactful alternative.
Also ripe for more community-focused attention is the completion of Base Village, the town entryway, construction of a massive new roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection and finally the construction of hundreds of very expensive workforce housing units, many of which are planned to be built on very steep hillsides in the heart of the village.
Only time will tell whether the town manager can or is willing to adjust to a new group of policy makers that don’t easily bend to his will. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.
Your feedback is encouraged at letters@aspendailynews.com and melpaul1@earthlink.net.