Three out of the five Aspen City Council members are chomping at the bit to get their hands on a huge portion of the restricted Wheeler Endowment to do something former city leadership assured the community the city would never do.
In 2006, the city council — then led by Mayor Helen Klanderud — faced the challenge of saving the Isis Theatre from the hands of commercial real estate developers. And with a creative financing plan conceived by the city’s then finance director, Paul Menter, they did just that.
Integral to the city’s plan was its stated intention to insulate the city and its taxpayers from the economic risks inherent in owning and operating a for-profit commercial business. This was accomplished by partnering with Aspen Film, which sublet the theater operations to Metropolitan Theatres, which covered all Aspen Film’s and the city’s economic exposure. At the end of 38 years, Aspen Film would end up owning the theater complex free and clear, supported by a $350,000 down payment contributed by Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass.
All went well for many years, with the city’s financial risks fully covered and Aspen Film generating substantial dollars from its sublease to Metropolitan, which it then used to meet its financial obligations to the city and to supplement Aspen Film’s annual nonprofit operating budget.
But with the onslaught of COVID and the major ongoing structural changes in the theater business, both Aspen Film and Metropolitan ended up defaulting on their respective financial obligations, leaving the city as the only entity left with sufficient financial resources to satisfy the debt incurred in purchasing the Isis.
Rather than negatively impacting the city’s favorable credit rating by defaulting on its financial obligations to the holders of the certificates of participation — which the city issued to purchase the Isis — the city did what it said it would never do and started dipping into its general fund to cover both interest payments on the outstanding $2 million purchase indebtedness and the theater’s share of the common area maintenance costs, which total approximately $100,000 annually.
As long as the city retains ownership of the Isis, it will need to continue funding it since the economic fortunes of Aspen Film and Metropolitan don’t show signs of improving any time soon. Thus, the city has come up with a scheme to funnel a lot more tax dollars to this economic nightmare.
Instead of using the general fund to continue funding the Red Brick Center for the Arts, the city’s plan is to use a big chunk of the restricted Wheeler Endowment to do just that — and with the resulting savings in the general fund, they’ll pay off the $2 million Isis indebtedness, which runs contra to the city’s original commitment to the taxpayers.
Unfortunately for the geniuses that thought up this plan, their hands are tied unless the electorate lets them get away with using tax dollars to get even more deeply entrenched in the very risky and currently failing theater business.
As much as I might personally look forward to watching movies on the big screen again, that’s likely a long way off — and perhaps never again, since most films are premiering day and date on streaming video or so close to theater release so as to not make a meaningful difference. It’s more convenient and a lot cheaper for a family and friends to stream a film on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple+ and a whole slew of other new services that accommodate home viewing on our large-screen TVs.
Unfortunately for small-town theaters such as the Isis, the future is bleak. Throwing more taxpayer dollars at this troubled and declining business will be a serious miscalculation on the city’s part.
Unlike Mayor Torre and Councilmembers Skippy Mesirow and John Doyle, Councilmembers Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein were able to see the folly in rushing a vote this November on repurposing the Wheeler Endowment to solely support the arts community — particularly considering the recently commissioned community survey that resoundingly showed the required 60% of voters would not support it.
Organizations, such as the Aspen Music Festival and School, the Aspen Institute, Theatre Aspen and Jazz Aspen Snowmass, play an important and valuable role in the community. But they already have access to significant economic support. The big question is whether they’re as worthy as the health and human services, child care, affordable housing and other similar organizations dedicated to the needs of the broader community.
I’d suggest a “no” vote on the council’s rushed November ballot repurposing proposal. Send a strong message to the powers that be to do the work necessary to determine the amount of money needed for the long-term support and maintenance of the Wheeler, and if there’s anything left over in the endowment, what’s the best and most responsible use of those dollars? There’s lots of work left to be done that can’t be accomplished prior to this November’s election.
But it all can be done and made ready for the voters’ well-reasoned decision in 2022.
And in the meantime, find an experienced, deep-pocketed entrepreneur to take on the challenges and risks of running a commercial, for-profit movie theater business and bail out the city’s financial exposure to what’s quickly becoming an unsustainable burden on the city’s and taxpayers’ financial resources.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net & letters@aspendailynews.com