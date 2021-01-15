Unless the raging pandemic in Pitkin County dramatically reverses course over the next couple of weeks, we’re likely to become a lot more isolated and more inwardly focused than what we’ve experienced recently.
With no more indoor restaurant service for the foreseeable future, added to the long list of other restrictions and prohibitions on social gatherings, the big question for the rest of the winter season is, “How do we keep ourselves from going stir-crazy and most importantly, how do we retain our sense of humor?”
One answer is to turn off the constant noise emanating 24/7 from TV and radio news pundits as well as the vast array of journalists on both the right and left, all of whom are fighting for our attention and claim they have all the answers to satisfy our insatiable appetite for controversy and to bolster our biases.
However, if you just can’t go cold turkey I suggest directing your attention to NPR and PBS news outlets. Most of the time they can be relied upon for a fair and balanced presentation of reality.
Otherwise, get out on the mountain or surrounding terrain as best and safely as you can.
If you’re not already hooked up with companionship, obviously masked and properly distanced, I highly recommend forming a close relationship with a furry creature. There is nothing more life affirming and uplifting than a dog’s unconditional love. Best of all you can talk to your heart’s delight without interruption or remain silent and just contemplate nature. It’s all good with man’s/woman’s best friend, just as long as you bring the poop bags and a plentiful supply of treats.
At the end of the day, when you head indoors, I recommend binging on the varied menu of new offerings on PBS, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Acorn, Sundance, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
As recently stated in The New York Times, movies, and I assume by implication, TV and streaming video, have become a means to escape from our new science fiction reality.
In my quest to remain sane, entertained and enlightened during these troubled times, I just began watching the not-to-be missed production of “All Creatures Great and Small” on PBS. In addition, I strongly recommend three new entries on Netflix: “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Pretend It’s a City” and “Lupin,” as well as “McMafia” on Amazon Prime.
I’m also eagerly awaiting tonight’s premiere of the second suspenseful season of “Servant” on Apple TV+.
These shows as well as many new ones coming down the pike should go a long way to escaping the boredom of isolation, and just to be totally above board, my son is one of the producers of “Servant,” but obviously that little complication would never cloud my objective recommendation.
And for those who just can’t get politics totally out of their system, I have a few local observations to share.
Snowmass Village’s newly elected mayor and town council are currently in the process of setting their goals for the next couple of years. Although they’ve not yet completed their deliberations on this topic, several interesting strategic initiatives and areas of focus have emerged so far.
Just before the conclusion of her final term, the prior mayor and her council colleagues fast-tracked approval of lots of huge, impactful construction projects throughout Snowmass Village that will forever change the small-town character of the resort community.
Having gotten most of the big stuff out of the way, the new regime says they want to encourage the updating and renovation of older buildings in the village.
Unfortunately, in the past if you weren’t one of the big developers/owners of Base Village, the Snowmass Mall or Snowmass Center with lots of clout and influence, you were put through hoops that were anything but encouraging to those who wished to renovate or upgrade their older properties.
It’s to be seen whether the new mayor and council will be more sympathetic and accommodating to the needs and pocketbooks of the small players, who just don’t have the clout and political influence exercised by the big guys.
Although community engagement is again listed as an area of focus, it’s oftentimes not given much attention.
The prior mayor often gave short shrift to or neglected or forgot and had to be reminded to take public comment concerning projects and issues on the council agenda, particularly when it appeared the feedback might not be in line with her desired outcome. Hopefully the new regime will do a better job in welcoming and participating in a productive dialogue with community members, even if that dialogue doesn’t support the council’s preferred outcome.
Just in case you think the powers that be are done approving any more massive development projects, they still have close to 200 new workforce housing units they want to squeeze in and around the community.
That’s an awfully expensive dream to execute on the small amount of undeveloped land still remaining in the village and one that will likely further erode Snowmass’ small-town character.
