It’s that time of year again when we reunite in Cabo San Lucas with longtime friends, all of whom have current or at least not-too-distant connections to Snowmass Village, but still an abiding interest in the state of the village and of course all the local gossip and intrigue.
Sitting poolside gazing out over the Sea of Cortez, they pepper me with lots of questions concerning local politics, grievances and whatever dirt I’ve picked up along the way. Using the old “time-off, I’m on vacation” excuse doesn’t go very far with this group of inquisitive minds, so by day two I just give in and pass on a few tidbits.
Their curiosity initially focused on the recent transit center debacle and the shameful waste of taxpayer dollars that could have been avoided had the town bureaucrats bothered to check in with the community earlier on in the process instead of having a disgruntled community, as well as both elected and appointed officials, who shut it down at the end of the process after unfortunately spending over seven figures from the tax-funded piggy bank, which is all now water down the drain.
But not all is doom and gloom. As a result of this failed process, the relatively new town council has committed to engage earlier and a lot more directly with the community, both full- and part-time portions of it, on future projects. Hopefully this will ensure never getting in a similar mess again where it’s difficult if not impossible to get out without losing a ton of the public’s tax dollars on a project that brings joy only to the hearts and minds of the town staff and their resumes, but finds little if any favor with anyone else, particularly those who pay the bills.
The next big public project lined up for community scrutiny is the Draw site employee housing complex proposed by the town staff.
The approximately 99-unit project is currently estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $1 million a unit and likely to go a lot higher when the final bill comes in. This is another massive public project requiring close scrutiny by those who will be asked to pay for its construction, as well as those who will reside there and have to pay its elevated monthly rental charges.
The town council has commenced its conceptual review of the project and so far they are none too pleased with the design and project layout. Several significant design and operational issues have surfaced, which in all likelihood will send this flawed concept back to the drawing board.
Building all this housing on a very constrained site surrounded by steep slopes has resulted in a design that includes three multi-story towers with extraordinarily little space between or around them, making for a claustrophobic atmosphere that’s difficult and unsafe to navigate and based on the project’s location and topography, very expensive to build.
Due to these early concerns, the town council has put the brakes on getting a lot more pregnant until they check in with the community and potential residents to see how they feel about the proposed design. Based on that input, it may turn out to be more advisable to take a closer look at the other sites that have been identified as appropriate for employee housing, even though those sites might not be suitable to squeeze in as many units, but more feasible from a construction, cost and livability standpoint.
Next in line will likely be the town manager’s grand plans for another massive roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection.
No doubt the community will be ripe for another shutdown of Brush Creek and Owl Creek roads following on the heels of the shutdown of a good portion of Brush Creek Road that commenced this week and continues through the entire summer until early November.
Of particular note concerning this project, there are several feasible alternatives to easing traffic flow at this intersection with a lot less impact to the community at a substantially lower cost, but none that’s quite as impressive as the town manager’s proposed more massive and expensive design.
And if you still have any question whether it might be wise to check in with the community, take a look at the entryway project reorienting the rodeo grounds, parking lot and a playing field that’s now estimated to cost the taxpayers in excess of $6 million, which is more than a million dollars higher than the construction cost recently estimated.
The rapidly changing character of the village and the negative impact of the public and private projects on the drawing board should be a wakeup call for everyone who has a soft spot in their hearts for the small-town character of the village versus the more urbanized character of Aspen, which unfortunately appears to be the target favored by the village’s town manager and his lieutenants.
As the sun begins to set and the margaritas begin flowing, it’s time for my cohorts and I to turn our attention to matters a bit more sublime than the trials and tribulations of Snowmass Village, so until next time, adios and best wishes for a safe and patient summer navigating the village obstacle course.