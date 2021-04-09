With the onset of spring comes not only warmer weather, melting snow and the awakening of our bear population but also the annoying sounds of construction that will be pounding in our heads for the next six to seven months.
Although we’re soon to be bombarded from early morning to late in the day with the constant sounds of construction and incessant back-up beeping of construction vehicles, rest assured it’s all for our own good — or at least that’s what the powers that be tell us in their rush to turn small-town Snowmass Village into something more like Aspen.
If successful, we’re told all this new development and construction will result in increased tax dollars to continue supporting the town’s agenda to build out every nook and cranny of undeveloped land. What for, you ask? Well, for lots more publicly-supported facilities and of course lots more employee housing to accommodate the massive new public and private workforce that will be needed to make all the new development hum along smoothly and efficiently.
Prodded and pressured by SkiCo, East West Partners and Eastwood Snowmass Investors, a new, all-electric, six-story, 53-unit residential building will soon commence construction on the east side of Base Village, as well as a new community of 10 free-market single family homes directly adjacent to the Fanny Hill ski run. And a massive makeover of Snowmass Center and its surrounding terrain.
And for those of you who just can’t get enough of a good thing, or so the powers say, there’s a lot more in the pipeline in the years ahead that will be even more impactful and disruptive than what we’re going to encounter this spring, summer and fall.
Rather than simply supporting and encouraging modest growth — along with renovating and upgrading many of the village’s aging facilities — our elected leaders and town bureaucrats, irrespective of their campaign promises and pronouncements, have opted to ignore the wishes of many residents who’ve chosen to live in Snowmass Village for its small-town character.
Beware when big-time developers come calling with an itch that needs scratching. That usually means they’re suffering from a bad case of cash deprivation.
But it’s not just the developers who have their hearts set on changing the character of the village — the town itself has also gotten the development bug. Sure, they say they need to add to the town’s infrastructure to support the developers’ dreams but is it worth the wholesale change that will inevitably impact the community’s small-town character?
Is it desirable to tear up a good portion of the village to build a massive new transportation center or to tear up our roads and surrounding terrain for more roundabouts or to pave over more of paradise to park more cars?
The push and pull between the forces supporting impactful and disruptive growth and the forces desiring to remain as close as possible to the original small-town vision that brought many of us here in the first place will continue to plague us as long as the driving force remains the constant feeding of the town’s coffers at ever-increasing levels.
Perhaps it’s time to take a breather and let the approved Base Village and Snowmass Center projects play out over the next few years. Let’s see whether we like what the new village looks and feels like and whether we want more massive development or whether we’re satisfied to just stick with what we’ve already wrought for the foreseeable future.
Of course, that may also impact plans on the drawing board for lots of new and expensive workforce housing dotting the mountains and hillsides surrounding the village — but then life isn’t perfect, and we can’t always get everything we want. And who knows? Maybe even the village’s big-time developers would actually consider incorporating more such housing within the confines of their respective projects rather than reducing their housing obligations by continuing to apply credits for affordable workforce housing built by their predecessors many, many years ago.
Much of the demand for such housing is generated by their development activities, but they leave it to the rest of us to use our remaining open space and to subsidize what is rightfully their housing obligations. Just sayin’.
When next we get together, I’ll have a lot to say regarding the secret backroom discussions and dealings to save the commercial operations of Aspen’s Isis Theatre complex — and guess who’s paying for it?
