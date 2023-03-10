The citizens of Snowmass Village are speaking out against the town’s proposed massive new transit center project. However, they’re not demanding no transit project at all.
They just want one that’s responsive to the community’s character and that adheres to the village’s well-vetted comprehensive plan which, when boiled down to its essence, protects it against development that significantly alters and impacts the small-town, rural-styled character of the community.
Most community members who are in sync with the tenets of the comprehensive plan sum up their feelings regarding future development as being limited to that which will result in a village that’s “just big enough” to ensure its economic viability and sustainability over the long haul as well as supporting a true year-round community that caters to the needs and wishes of its residents and workforce. They want nothing bigger or more impactful than that.
In line with these parameters, the Snowmass Village Planning Commission last week voted almost unanimously, 6-1, to deny recommending approval of the town’s special application for a new transit center adjacent to the Snowmass Mall.
To be clear, the planning commission issued its denial on the specific project plans conceived by town staff and its cadre of outside architects, planners and engineers. Most commissioners as well as many community members who weighed in against these specific plans did acknowledge that transit improvements were needed and that it would be desirable to have the town’s shuttle buses and RFTA buses consolidated in a single location in the general area of the mall.
But the plans conceived by town staff and its consultants failed on many fronts and after seven detailed review sessions starting back in November, nothing in the way of major changes came forward from town staff that could get a majority of commissioners lined up to approve the proposal.
As a matter of fact, planning commissioners in voting to deny the application first voted on a detailed list of nine items delineating where the staff’s proposal fell short. Among the list of significant concerns were the mass and scale of the building’s footprint and structure; pedestrian and vehicular safety; the visual impact of the structure which is out of character with the community, the surrounding landscape negatively impacts the iconic Snowmass Mall arrival experience; and a construction time-line spanning more than 45 months of continuous disruption both in and out of the high seasons on Carriage Way, negatively impacting neighboring residents, mall merchants, village residents and the hordes of seasonal visitors.
The vote on the list of concerns was then quickly followed by a vote on the application itself which went down to defeat with only a single commissioner out of seven voting to approve the town’s proposed design.
Unfortunately, the town manager failed early on to pick up on the magnitude and significance of commissioners concerns. Or, perhaps he chose not to, otherwise you’d think he’d have been a lot more amenable to exploring one or more alternative designs. Throughout the process he remained adamantly opposed to exploring any concept other than the one he and his associates were promoting.
Along the way, the town spent in the neighborhood of $1 million on a design the town manager should have realized would meet major resistance from the community and the town’s appointed and elected decision-makers.
Perhaps he’s grown too comfortable over the years in his ability to push through controversial projects even in the face of opposition, but in this case his insensitivity to the community’s concerns and the resulting opposition from the planning commission was just too great a hurdle to overcome.
With a denial from the commission, what now?
The town manager acknowledged that he couldn’t think of any other major development project moving forward to approval by town council without an affirmative recommendation from the commission. In mid-April he plans to check in with councilors to determine what they want to do and whether they’re amenable to spending more tax dollars on it.
Transit improvements are needed and I hope the council will direct the town manager to explore a much more modest design that incorporates all transit vehicles in a single facility (RFTA busses on the top level and town shuttle buses on the ground level) but one that fits and respects the character of the community and the surrounding landscape as well as satisfying all the other significant concerns listed by the planning commissioners. And best of all, a much more modest facility should end up costing the taxpayers a lot less than the estimated $40 million price tag to bring the town manager’s favored design to life.
An interesting side note: The single planning commissioner who voted in favor of the town’s application is Stan Clauson, whose firm, Stan Clauson Associates, is listed as one of the town’s selected planners on its proposed Draw workforce housing project.
Perhaps it would have been wise to recuse himself and eliminate any conflict-of-interest issues in connection with his review of his benefactor’s transit center application. Not having done so leads suspicious minds to question his objectivity, particularly in light of the fact that all his commission colleagues voted to deny the application.
Feedback is welcome at melpaul1@earthlinlk.net and letters@aspendailynews.com.