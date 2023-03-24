After a lengthy series of review sessions that began in early February, the new Snowmass Village Town Council has formally adopted its goals for the next two years. Based on the results of the well-crafted work, I hope the goals remain in place for many years beyond.
Perhaps prompted by a town manager and staff that appears to have embraced a proactive mission to urbanize the village by developing as much of the open landscape as possible, the new goals statement attempts to put the brakes on that mission — or at least dramatically slow it down.
The new council appears deeply concerned with the negative ramifications resulting from disrupting life in the village for the next decade or so with projects that will effectively change the small-town, rural character of the village, driving it to become something more akin to the look and feel of Aspen.
The recent push to urbanize the village has been driven by the town manager’s vision of the village’s character, which rarely appears in sync with the vision of the rest of the community: the most glaring and recent example being the ill-conceived plans and design for a massive, hugely expensive and overly impactful new transit center, which recently was shot down by the planning commission and thankfully appears headed for the same fate by the council.
It's unfortunate that an unelected town official has had such an outsized impact concerning decisions that, if allowed to continue unabated, will forever change the character of the village and the lifestyle of those who’ve chosen to live and play there.
But with a new and more finely tuned set of council goals in place, hopefully all that is poised to soon change.
In the past, goal-setting sessions have been manipulated in order to give sustenance to the town manager’s plans for the future of the village. But after living under the terms of previous, more generalized and ambiguous goal statements, the new council has taken a more well-defined and pro-community approach.
In putting in place clear guidelines and parameters for future development and other matters, a loud message is being sent to the bureaucrats that the new council is taking charge and won’t be pushed into approving plans that don’t maintain a reasonable balance between the community and the resort — and most importantly, that don’t fit the character of the village.
At the top of the council’s list of strategic initiatives is the preservation and protection of open spaces and the environment to ensure that nature is and remains the dominant feature of the landscape, followed closely by improving access and safety to make the village more walkable and bikeable, encouraging the update and renovation of older buildings rather than adding more new development, and of course, continued support for a viable workforce and its housing needs.
The council’s specification of four key areas requiring priority attention is framed within the overarching priority of passionately protecting the village’s community character by promoting balance and emotional connectivity between all those who live or visit the village, as well as their emotional connectivity to this little piece of paradise.
Preserving and protecting the village’s historic character and landscape is at the heart of the council’s goal statement. Hopefully, there will be no more costly expenditures and man-woman power on projects that aren’t strictly aligned with the goals laid out by the town’s elected representatives. Hopefully, gone are the days when the town staff’s strategy was to get decision-makers pregnant with huge planning expenditures in order to box them in on ill-conceived projects that ultimately turn out to be incompatible with the community’s character.
With a new set of Town Council goals in place, only those projects and issues that meet the goal parameters will move forward, requiring town staff to tread much more carefully when proposing future projects. That, my friends, should be a refreshing new approach to governance in Snowmass Village.
As a footnote to the sidenote in my commentary a couple of weeks ago, Stan Clauson, who was the only planning commissioner out of seven to vote in favor of the town staff’s preferred transit center design, took another opportunity at last week’s commission meeting to try and change the minds and the unified decision of his colleagues. His plea went unfulfilled and the planning commission’s denial of the town’s application remains intact.
As stated in my previous commentary, Mr. Clauson should give serious consideration to recusing himself as a planning commissioner when reviewing or weighing in on applications submitted by and on behalf of the town, which also is his client and benefactor. As the only commissioner out of seven voting in favor of the transit center application, and in lobbying his colleagues to change their votes, it appears that his objectivity may have been compromised.
