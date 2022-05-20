The Snowmass Village Town Council appears to be back to their old nontransparent, secretive ways of dealing with the people’s business.
Not long ago, the Basalt Town Council got caught doing the people’s business in executive sessions without giving adequate public notice of the matters they were discussing behind closed doors. Their transgressions resulted in a court ruling against the town, which caused them to promptly change their ways.
The ripple effect of the court’s ruling also reached the powers that be in Snowmass Village, who for a brief period thereafter also changed their similarly nontransparent protocols.
Despite the court’s ruling, Snowmass’ brief brush with transparency didn’t last long. Apparently, it’s a lot easier and less stressful to conduct the public’s business behind closed doors rather than in open session.
Although the officials aren’t giving the public the executive session information we’re entitled to, I don’t see anyone rushing to court again anytime soon just to come out with the same ruling — which will likely be ignored again. So I’ve resorted to following the breadcrumbs they drop along the way as clues to what council members are talking about behind closed doors.
Not long ago, Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen raised an important question concerning whether Krabloonik was adequately insured. Although to my knowledge this issue was never discussed in public again, my guess is that it was discussed in executive session, and the public is still in the dark on this critically important matter.
The same can be said concerning recent allegations that the current kennel owners are in breach of their land and facility lease with the town. Discussions during recent open council meetings on this topic have often been heated — with Bill Fabrocini, a member of the Krabloonik Best Practices Review Committee, recently resigning after he was told he couldn’t separately submit his detailed report concerning conditions and operations at the kennel.
Although it’s unfortunate that the town has shut down a knowledgeable and credible voice on this subject, it appears a bit too uncomfortable to discuss all aspects of Krabloonik in a public open session. Recent executive sessions have likely provided a more comfortable, closed-door venue for these discussions under the generic label of “advice” from the town attorney.
Often in these cases, they conduct detailed discussions in executive sessions out of public view and then bury their action on the topic in a brief agenda item or on their consent agenda — which doesn’t require any further discussion, thereby denying the public its input and any meaningful access to the council’s deliberations.
One likely topic of discussion in executive session was Ed Foran’s application to replace Bill Fabrocini on the Best Practices Review Committee. Foran was in fact formally appointed by the town council at last Monday’s meeting via the council’s consent agenda, without any discussion of the detailed letter he submitted to council members delineating his observations and recommendations concerning the kennel’s current ownership and operations. Interestingly, that’s something they refused to allow Fabrocini to do, which resulted in his resignation from the committee.
Informed by his 14 years living in Alaska — 10 of which were engaged as a competitive dog musher — Foran appears to be one of the valley’s most credible voices, along with Seth Sachson, director of the Aspen Animal Shelter, and Fabrocini concerning the best practices in the care and handling of sled dogs.
Based on Foran’s observations and recommendations as detailed in his letter and his appointment to the Best Practices Review Committee, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the council is poised to either hold the current owner in breach of his lease or, at a minimum, demand substantial changes in kennel operations.
In Foran’s letter, he says he’s dismayed by the number of dogs at the facility, which requires a much larger staff than currently exists to provide adequate care and handling of the dogs as well as accurate recordkeeping. He recommends bringing the numbers down from the upper triple digits to between 50 and 75 dogs. Dramatically reducing the dog population to that range would require significantly modifying current Krabloonik programing and operational protocols, which would bring the operation more in line with others and modern dog-care practices.
Foran goes on to detail a list of substandard operations at the kennel and meaningful recommendations to correct those problems.
He concludes by saying it’s heartbreaking to see Stuart Mace’s legacy (in 1974, Mace gifted 55 of his sled dogs from his Toklat kennel to the original owner/operator of Krabloonik) soiled by Krabloonik’s checkered past and has little confidence that the current owner has either the desire or interest in making the necessary improvements that would make Mace and the town proud to be associated with this resort amenity.
Although not fully discussed in open public session, I think the facts coming from credible sources are such that the town has sufficient evidence to hold the current owner in breach and terminate his lease — likely shutting down the operation once and for all. But as in the past, they’ll probably just kick the can down the road again, demand some changes and pray that questionable kennel practices don’t come back to bite them once again.
