Well, here I go again sticking my nose in a couple of controversial matters that some would prefer shining a bit less light and attention on.
With a substantial amount of credible and professional advice and support from the Snowmass Western Heritage Association rodeo board and the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council as well as several knowledgeable and expert members of the public along with the strong support of Snowmass Village Town Councilmembers Bob Sirkus, Tom Fridstein and Alyssa Shenk, many of the safety and operational issues pertaining to the proposed new rodeo facility which had been stonewalled for many months by the town manager and his cadre of loyal lieutenants were finally addressed and resolved in the runup to the second reading of the ordinance whose passage now paves the way to commence the first phase of the Town Park renovation project.
In the town manager’s zealous effort to seemingly let nothing interfere with his goal to create, at taxpayers’ expense, a couple of new soccer fields and more skier parking inside the rodeo arena (which primarily benefits SkiCo, but without any obvious financial contribution from them) most of the critically important rodeo safety and operational issues were not addressed until the eleventh hour, when it became clear to the bureaucrats that the required supermajority council thumps-up was not in the cards unless they immediately addressed and resolved these issues.
Contrary to their previous position, the bureaucrats finally agreed to safety and operational changes they’d been claiming were not possible or feasible, including a warm-up area for the horses, larger pens and additional bucking chutes, relocated animal circulation alleys, contestant bleachers with view lines to their animals, double fencing to further separate the public and contestants from the arena and additional entry gates providing run-in access for barrel racers and emergency ambulance access.
In addition, due to the negative visual impact at the town entryway, the park’s design team has been instructed to consider reducing the height of four proposed 60- to 70-foot arena light poles which the town manager is also looking to top off with unsightly cell phone transmission equipment.
And last but certainly not least was the public uproar over the town and their designer’s plan to substantially disturb the wetlands adjacent to the rodeo arena by creating a water-park attraction and playground for humans which several environmental experts claimed would permanently impact and degrade the habitat needed by the various bird species and other aquatic life forms that occupy those wetlands on a permanent or transitory basis.
In order to calm the waters, so to speak, it was agreed that the disturbance area would be limited to not more than one-tenth of an acre. If and when the town staff decides to reopen this issue in future phases of the entryway project, they’ll first have to convince the environmentalists, concerned council members and the public that their plans won’t negatively impact this extremely sensitive and protected ecosystem.
Although the rodeo board and horse council were ultimately successful in getting a good portion of their concerns addressed in the final design, they’re still concerned that truck and trailer parking for competitors is insufficient and unless corrected will result in significant safety issues for horses, competitors and the public. Hopefully, the town staff and its design team can expeditiously come to agreement with all the stakeholders concerning this final important design element.
I’m perhaps the only local columnist who’s been hesitant to weigh in concerning the troubles at The Aspen Times, but I can’t resist the temptation any longer.
Having read in the Times this week the somewhat incoherent ramblings authored by the Times’ new editor, Don Rogers, I’m convinced that as a new arrival not fully steeped in the valley’s customs, quirks and mystique he’s got no chance of turning around the paper’s precipitous downfall anytime soon.
Reduced to a single full-time reporter, a college intern, occasional editorial contributors and lots of reprinted stories from publications outside the valley, it’s only a short matter of time before the last remnants of the capacity for original reporting will be fully depleted.
But I have a solution. The new editor should quickly acknowledge his mistake in taking on the herculean turnaround task that lies ahead and hopefully the paper’s owners will do whatever they can to entice Carolyn Sackariason, a long-term member of the community and the paper’s only credible journalist still on the job, to take charge. In my opinion, she’s the only member of the team that has any chance of attracting a new cadre of talented journalists and to begin repairing the damage to the paper’s journalistic integrity that resulted from the misguided decisions and actions by the new ownership group over the past few months.
Carolyn’s done the job before in stellar fashion in both Aspen, Snowmass and even where I come from in Santa Monica. Without her guidance at the helm, I think the Times quite likely will become a mere shadow of its past journalistic achievements — and that, my friends, would be an unfortunate ending to a long and important piece of local journalistic history.
We all do our best work in an atmosphere of vibrant, professional and credible competition.
