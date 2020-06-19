Transparency as practiced by those elected and appointed to represent us took a significant step forward last week.
A three-judge Colorado Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled in favor of greater transparency when doing the people’s business in secret behind closed doors. The case involved executive sessions conducted by the Basalt Town Council in 2016 that the court found to be in violation of Colorado’s Open Meetings Law.
Notwithstanding repeated claims by our elected and appointed officials that they’re making decisions on our behalf in the bright sunlight of public debate, they often revert to conducting business in closed-door executive sessions thus depriving the public of the opportunity to see where representatives stand on various issues and to weigh in at the earliest possible point before the subject matter of such sessions are brought back to the council table for a formal vote. Too often, that represents just a rubber stamp of what had been discussed and tentatively agreed upon behind closed doors.
Executive sessions are clearly legal but expressly restricted by applicable municipal law to extremely limited categories of subject matter such as advice from an attorney concerning legal matters involving the town, personnel matters and sensitive negotiations. But even when the subject matter of the session falls within one or more of the limited categories, using a bare bones generic legal notice will not suffice.
The appellate court judges ruled that Basalt was not justified in negating the public’s right to know the subject that its officials would be discussing in secret — in that particular case the performance of the town manager at the time.
The attorneys for the plaintiff in the Basalt case stated that “[Colorado Open Meetings Law] requires all local public bodies, prior to meeting to discuss public business behind closed doors, to announce to the public not only the statutory basis for an executive session, but also to identify the particular matter they will be discussing.”
The attorneys stated, “Failure to do so render any subsequent closed-door meeting not an executive session, but an illegally closed public meeting.”
It appears the Court of Appeals agreed.
This lack of adequate public notice has not been limited to the Basalt Town Council but is also practiced in similar fashion on a frequent basis in other jurisdictions.
Particularly troublesome over the years is the practice of conducting the people’s business in Snowmass Village in secret executive sessions without proper notice, the most recent case being the town’s negotiations to purchase the Snowmass Inn. Although the transaction has several questionable elements to it, not the least of which is the allocation of the purchase price and substantial renovation/upgrade costs which the taxpayers will be saddled with, the public was not notified in a transparent manner that the council on May 4, behind closed doors, was going to consider the purchase of real estate intended for employee housing and future redevelopment. The results of their secret discussions were summarily blessed several weeks later with a formal vote of the council at one of its regular meetings.
Under the terms of the Court of Appeals ruling, the citizens of Snowmass Village would appear to be entitled to the records and recordings of this secret session. If not produced voluntarily when requested, the town would likely face substantial court costs and attorney fees to force the production of such materials as was the case with the court’s ruling in the Basalt case.
As to the specific acquisition of the Snowmass Inn, the town is currently conducting detailed due diligence of the property for which the town has offered to pay the full asking price of $6 million. This would be an allocation made to the anonymous seller who recently purchased both the Inn and Snowmass Mountain Chalet for a combined price of $14 million. The chalet is substantially larger than the inn and according to one local architect I spoke with who is familiar with both properties, the chalet is in better shape than the inn. As such, the town has also earmarked an additional $1 million for renovations and upgrades to the inn.
Something just doesn’t make good business sense to me concerning a property that has been on the market for quite some time, with the town offering the full asking price which is just shy of one-half of the total price of both properties combined, particularly in light of the fact that the inn is much smaller and in poorer shape than the chalet.
Perhaps when we get our hands on the records and recordings of the secret executive session, the mystery and questions behind this transaction, which will be financed using taxpayer dollars, will be cleared up — or not as the case may be.