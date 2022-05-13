Following my recent column concerning the current allegations of deficiencies and defaults at the Krabloonik dog-sledding facilities, I’ve been asked how and why the town of Snowmass Village got itself mired in this mess in the first place.
Here’s the story to the best of my memory — and the memory of one of the architects of the creative deal that laid the foundation for the town, ending up smack in the middle of this mess.
Some 20-plus years ago, the feeling among several town leaders was that the Krabloonik dog-sledding operation and the restaurant were valuable resort amenities that should continue to be supported. However, its founder/owner/operator, Dan MacEachen, was sending signals that after nearly 40 years at the helm, his remaining days running the business were numbered. In order to entice him to stay on and continue operating the facility, creative minds came up with a land trade that would ultimately give MacEachen a financial boost and give the town ownership of the Krabloonik land and facilities in order to ensure its continued operation well into the future.
In simple terms, the town traded a portion of the Divide parking lot, which it owned, in exchange for the Krabloonik land and facilities, which MacEachen owned, with him leasing back the land and facilities from the town along with giving his commitment to continue overseeing the sledding and restaurant operations. Shortly thereafter, he sold the piece of land that he got in the exchange to a developer and pocketed a handsome retirement nest egg.
Everything appeared to be going smoothly until MacEachen came under fire in the late ’80s from members of the public alleging inadequate treatment of the dogs — he pleaded no contest to an animal-cruelty charge followed by a plea deal related to misdemeanor animal-cruelty charges in 2013.
With all the controversy and bad press hitting the town, the writing was on the wall, and it was time to bring in a new operator. Thus the emergence of new owners, Danny and Gina Phillips, who purchased the business from MacEachen in December 2014 and entered into a new lease with the town.
Because of the past allegations, controversies and failed operational issues along the way, the town included a best practices provision in the lease and created a Best Practices Review Committee to monitor activities at the facility and report back to the town manager on an annual basis. Unfortunately, the committee was never given any authority or power to implement any remedial or corrective action.
During the years under new ownership, Krabloonik has remained fraught with numerous and significant allegations of violations of the lease terms and the best-practices requirements.
For some unknown reason, the town continually kicks the can down the road each time these issues arise. Although the town would clearly be within its right to hold the current operators accountable and likely in breach of their lease, the town’s practice has been a slap on the wrist, direction to clean up their act and hope no one inside or outside the operation would blow the whistle again.
Various members of past and current iterations of the Best Practices Committee allege their role is solely as a cover to deflect the responsibilities of the town manager and town council, which continually fail to live up to their oversight responsibilities to the community, the public and the health, safety and well-being of the dogs.
Due to all the alleged operational failures and defaults under the lease and the lack of any meaningful corrective action by the town, many members of the public have been clamoring to shut down Krabloonik once and for all.
One of the most credible voices in this regard emerged in a recent letter to the editor from Lynne Mace.
Lynne and her family’s connection to Krabloonik started with her father, Stuart Mace, an Aspen Hall of Fame member and founder of the Toklat mushing kennel at Ashcroft, when he gifted Dan MacEachen 55 of his world-famous sled dogs to start his own kennel, which Dan named after the first lead dog he raised while working for Stuart Mace at Toklat.
After years of animal cruelty and business mismanagement Lynne pleads, “with the heaviest of hearts, please close Krabloonik.”
The extraordinary gift that her father gave to the town has been squandered, she says, by two sets of owners and the Snowmass Village Town Council, which has been asleep at the switch.
During the heated discussion of the topic at this week’s town council meeting, it appears the council and the town staff are preparing once again to kick the can down the road, with the likely outcome being that not much, if anything, of consequence will change and that the same old issues will continue coming back around.
That modus operandi which the town has followed throughout the history of Krabloonik has clearly been a disaster.
As suggested by many, either close Krabloonik down now or hire or appoint a town staff member to oversee the operation and the welfare of the dogs and empower that person to take immediate corrective action when necessary — but just don’t kick the can down the road again.
