That well-known local opinion columnist at the other Aspen paper, who by birthright is named after a patch of dirt just upvalley from the roundabout, recently opined on the glories of being considered a “local.”
During my many years of part-time — but awfully close to full-time — residency, I’ve never coveted the “local” designation, nor do I give a lot of thought as to what it might mean in improving my status in Aspen or Snowmass, even if by some slim chance I ever qualified.
I hear that being considered a “local” carries with it valuable benefits that just don’t seem all that important or beneficial to me, but I can certainly appreciate how it might uplift the spirits and feelings of importance for those who do covet the designation.
Guys like Mark Hunt and Jeff Gorsuch appear to covet and promote their status as “locals” whenever and wherever it suits their needs, but unfortunately they’ve tainted any positive benefit that might otherwise accrue to them. And for the life of me, I can’t figure out why anyone else would want to stand in or near their shoes — except, of course, for all the cash they’ve stashed away espousing and promoting their “local” creds.
Speaking of wannabes striving for the top spot on the “locals” food chain, there’s a new candidate who recently hit town, although perhaps a bit too soon to be considered a “local” from a timing standpoint. Russian-born Vladislav Doronin, who recently purchased a small plot of dirt on Aspen Mountain along with some associated development rights for an astronomical price paid to Gorsuch and his local partners Jim DeFrancia and Bryan Peterson, appears to be on the hunt for a top rung on Aspen’s list of coveted “local” rankings. He recently commenced his love tour of the Aspen community with an interview in this paper that appeared to be an attempt by him to calm some of the negative rhetoric pitched at him and his company’s land purchase.
In light of his deep-pocketed Russian background, it’s no surprise he’s looked upon with disfavor and not welcomed by the community. Also, he suffers the repercussions of what many claim were Mr. Gorsuch’s failed promises to the community. With all of this, Mr. Doronin has quickly gotten himself enmeshed in the quicksand of Aspen politics and will likely suffer the wrath of the local community for many years to come.
Whether he realizes it yet or not, it may be a cold day in hell before any of the other high-ranking “locals” admit him to their club, no matter how long he sticks around or how much love he throws their way.
Speaking of another high-ranking status seeker, Snowmass’ actual Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, has been stigmatized by current events and shunned by “locals,” despite some convincing evidence of his local good deeds.
Even SkiCo, the most beloved “local” benefactor and largest valley employer, has gotten into the status one-upmanship game with its exclusive mountain clubs and its recent “AspenX” branding campaign directed to those who can afford the absolute best and are intent on seeking all the rewards that come with membership in these status-enhancing ventures.
Aspen is not alone in the status game. In the old days, when Snowmass Village was still mostly a quiet, rural-styled bedroom community, no one much cared about status or dwelled on who was or wasn’t considered a “local.”
But those days are long gone. With the coming of Base Village and all that followed and all that’s still on the drawing board in the way of urbanized development, the perks to be derived from improved status are in the air, and the village is rapidly beginning to look and feel a lot more like Aspen. And if you can believe it, many aspiring “locals” appear to be relishing the possibilities.
In the face of the village’s small-town, all-encompassing character being rapidly eviscerated to make way for a more urbanized environment where status and being considered at the top of the food chain is of daily concern, it appears that many are eager to join the status competition.
Although I don’t aspire to the “local” label and I’m saddened that status has become such a big part of the upper Roaring Fork Valley culture, I’ve found my escape. I spend a lot more time downvalley, where I sense very few care about our status labels.
As long as I behave myself, they welcome me and my patronage with open arms and don’t seem to care where I sleep on a regular basis, be it in Aspen, Snowmass, Santa Monica or anywhere else in the universe.
But I do have to admit, in the past I have on occasion bragged that I sleep not far from an oligarch. That’s not going to score me any status points in the future — or for that matter, with anyone considering me for membership in the “locals” club.