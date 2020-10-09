The struggle to maintain community character is a never-ending battle between those most comfortable keeping things generally as they are and those craving constant change in their environment.
My real world perspective has those of us in a mature age range with a bit more pragmatic view of the issue on the conservative end of the spectrum, compared to those on the opposite end who tend to be somewhat younger and less pragmatic.
Not surprisingly, after living many years in Snowmass Village, my strongest feelings concerning community character are centered primarily in and around the village which I unabashedly go out of my way to protect against the forces of irresponsible change. Over the years we’ve seen those forces come and go after fulfilling their missions to transform as much of paradise as they can get away with, and along the way achieve big rewards at the expense of negative impacts to our community character.
The pressure to implement significant changes to our small town community character is currently at the highest level I’ve witnessed during my well over 30 years here.
The rush to make significant changes in the plans originally approved and voted on by the community for the remaining five massive residential buildings in Base Village, as well as the proposal for 10 single-family residences to be built on Fanny Hill, will forever change the character of our resort center and, in my opinion, not for the better.
The early years of Base Village development with Related in the driver’s seat were horrendous by most people’s accounts. The more recent years with East West at the helm have been less controversial in tone but they’re still hellbent on making changes to our community character which are intended to fill their bank accounts at the community’s expense before eventually moving on to the next town.
Notwithstanding our almost unanimous angst with most aspects of Related’s tenure, they did find value in doing what they could to maintain community character. Unfortunately, that appears to be the biggest failing of East West, but they’re sure a lot nicer and have a bigger smile on their face than Related did when sticking it to us.
In addition to the completion of Base Village, over the remainder of this decade other significant community-character-impacting projects, likely to make our lives a living hell for many years to come, include the total redevelopment of Snowmass Center and its surrounding undeveloped land, the massive new mall-area transit center, construction of roughly 200 new workforce housing units to be tucked in and around the town on its remaining limited developable land, redevelopment and completion of Town Park and the town entryway, a huge new Brush Creek/Owl Creek roundabout and someday not too far down the road the total redevelopment of the mall, the neighboring parking lots and several of the surrounding properties.
That’s a lot of new stuff to deal with in the years to come and most of it resulting in significant changes to our small town community character.
Surprisingly, many in the community appear to have bought into and accepted the town staff’s ever growing and complex development agenda, or at least it appears so due to the lack of any significant community outrage.
But not all is lost. Electing a new mayor and filling two town council seats during the upcoming election could have a big impact on retaining our community character.
In this regard, electing Bill Madsen as our new mayor and returning Alyssa Shenk to her council seat will be a giant step in the right direction to challenge the forces working to change all that we cherish in this little piece of paradise.
In order to further ensure protection of our community character as well as guiding all other critically important aspects of governing our community, I recommend voting for Tom Fridstein to fill the expiring council seat of Tom Goode.
Throughout Fridstein’s professional architectural career as well as his service on the planning commission, currently serving as its chairman, and past chairman of Snowmass Rotary, he’s consistently displayed his expert planning skills and most importantly his respect and love for the community and the small town character we cherish.
He hasn’t been shy about challenging developers and the town staff whose agendas he often perceived would negatively impact the community.
He, along with Madsen, Shenk, Bob Sirkus, who’s in the middle of his term, and Tom Goode, who would be eligible to be reappointed to replace Madsen’s council seat if he’s elected mayor, are the right people at the right time to govern Snowmass Village and to ensure its health, safety and small town community character.
Your comments are welcome at justmel1@earthlink.net & Twitter @MelDBlumenthal