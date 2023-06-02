After our recent adventures in the UK and Cabo this spring, we came home to piles of junk mail and accumulated past-due bills bearing egregious credit card interest rates, and, of course, gentle payment demands for all the new bling and baubles acquired on our travels. It never ceases to amaze me how fast this ultimate reckoning catches up to us, often hitting our front door before we do.
Buried inconspicuously in the pile of junk mail between a couple of catalogs was a notice from the Pitkin County assessor advising that they now valued our Snowmass Village condo three times higher than they did just two years earlier. My initial reaction was being pleased that we had shared in the escalation of property values in the Roaring Fork Valley, brought about mostly as the result of the dramatic increase in demand for residential resort property during the pandemic. But that sense of joy quickly faded when I started reading various pieces of collateral material hinting at how much more in property taxes we were going to have to pay in hard cash for our newfound paper fortune.
Due to the unknowns and complications in determining final assessed values — as opposed to the assessor’s stab at determining actual values as stated in the notice, as well as what the various taxing districts will do with their mill levy calculations — it’s impossible at this point to determine the actual amount of property taxes we’ll be paying for the next two years. Suffice it to say, with the assessor’s huge increase in valuations, it’s likely the tax increase will be substantial for everyone in the valley.
With a bit of sober thought, some preliminary investigation of comparable sales and listening to the gripes of our neighbors, it appears, according to all us experts, that the assessor who compiled these new valuations may possibly have been under the influence of a greater force, perhaps some of the psychedelics that are becoming so popular around town.
Although it is comforting to think our humble mountain home has tripled in value overnight, that’s likely not a realistic marketplace valuation so we along with many of our friends and neighbors have filed protests with the assessor’s office and will simply have to wait out the summer for their decision. If we don’t like what they have to say, we can appeal their decision to the county board of equalization, and if in their infinite wisdom they don’t see it our way, I guess it’s off to the Supreme Court along with everyone else who is pissed off about something for one reason or another.
In the meantime, hopefully the local taxing authorities such as Pitkin County, the municipalities of Aspen and Snowmass Village, the fire, hospital and school districts; the library and open space and trails rails, and the myriad collection of other taxing districts will follow the example of Colorado Mountain College, which has already announced that it will lower its mill levy to a level in which overall property tax revenue from the increased valuations will not exceed the rate of inflation.
In light of CMC’s compassionate mill levy reduction in anticipation of the upcoming financial pain soon to be felt by all of us, I think it is wise and in the best interest of all taxpayers that all the other taxing districts take a similar look at their financials and bulging reserve accounts and pare their mill levies accordingly. Taxpayers have long memories and historically have rewarded those entities that deal with their constituents compassionately during difficult times.
One additional piece of unsolicited advice I’m pleased to pass onto several of our largest taxing entities, specifically Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village: Think very carefully before proposing any new or increased taxes for any of your favorite upcoming projects. No matter how worthy they may sound, with inflation still sky high, the possibility of a recession still on the table and of course the increase in property taxes headed our way, I seriously doubt that anyone will be in the mood during the next couple of years to vote for and financially support any of your future fundraising events.
With all the moving parts concerning state action, protests, appeals and the setting of mill levies, we won’t know until well into the fall what the actual increase in our property tax bills will be. But it’s pretty clear the increases will be significant, so I’d suggest putting aside some additional dollars in the piggy bank during the summer, fall and early winter in order to cover the 2023 tax bills that will become due and payable starting next February.
And just to make sure the odds favor the lowest possible tax increase under these circumstances, keep the pressure up on those who have the power to set our mill levies, say a little prayer, cross your fingers and enjoy the summer.