There’s good news for some in Pitkin County, but bad news for many others.
The results of the first stage of Pitkin County property valuation appeals have been arriving in full force this week. Although my survey sample is relatively small, I’m hearing of many taxpayers who received no reduction at all and others who received meager reductions of 10% or less.
So far, I’ve only heard of one relatively healthy reduction — 23% for a large condo in Snowmass Village — which according to the county assessor’s office has suffered the largest valuation increases in the county.
The new property tax valuations that will be effective for this year and next year were, in many cases, in the neighborhood of 300% higher than they were during the prior valuation period.
Several reasons have been given for this dramatic increase, everything from the pandemic driving folks from around the country and the world to move here, either full- or part-time, for the healthy year-round recreational lifestyle and pristine mountain environment, to the fact that working remotely from home has taken hold in a big way, lasting well beyond the pandemic shutdowns suffered during 2020 and 2021.
During the 18-month valuation period that ended on June 30, 2022, lots of people decided to pick up stakes, buy new homes and move to Aspen, Snowmass Village and other parts of Pitkin County, which in turn pushed up property valuations, which already had been been trending upwards.
Unlike California, for example, there is no limit in Colorado on how high assessed valuations can go. In California, increases in assessed property valuations can be no greater than 2% each year, unless there is a change in ownership or new construction occurs. The limitation was set through a state constitutional amendment.
All hell is about to break loose in Pitkin County, despite some meager valuation reductions. If not already aware, residential property owners likely will see their tax bills double from their last payment.
The aforementioned outlier reduction, a decrease in assessed value of almost 23%, still represented a value that was double what it had been during the prior valuation period.
A quick calculation finds that with the lengthy list of taxing districts in the county — including the Pitkin County General Fund, the city of Aspen, the town of Snowmass Village, the Aspen School District, Aspen Valley Hospital, Colorado Mountain College, the fire districts, library, open space and trails, and more — our actual tax bills for the next two years will more than double.
Our only hope for a bit more mercy are further appeals to the County Board of Equalization and, if we’re still not happy, then a petition to the state Board of Assessment Appeals. Or, binding arbitration and then a petition to state district court or the Colorado Court of Appeals, at which point you’d probably still be frustrated, exhausted and a lot deeper in debt to your lawyers. Not a good way to end the year.
Although there are various appellate processes available, I think the better course of action is to put a lot of pressure on our elected and appointed officials and district taxing boards to reduce their property tax rates, at least temporarily for the next two years. They’ll still benefit from a reasonable increase in tax revenue due to the huge increase in assessed values, but not to the egregious extent of the windfall that is currently set to come their way.
So far, Colorado Mountain College is the only taxing district that’s responsibly announced a reduction in its mill levy. Windfall tax revenue increases beyond current budgetary needs should be the driving force that causes all taxing districts to reduce their mill levies and their avaricious appetite for ever more property tax revenue.
Since the Aspen School District recently announced it was transitioning away from reliance on state funding in favor of a locally funded revenue stream due to skyrocketing property values, it’s unlikely they’ll be overly sympathetic to the concerns of local taxpayers, but with pressure (and crossed fingers) perhaps even they will succumb, at least temporarily.
As Garfield County Commissioner John Martin recently stated, “While one taxing entity temporarily reducing its mill levy won’t amount to a large decrease in property tax burden, if many entities collectively make reductions, it will create significant relief for taxpayers in 2024.”
Unless the taxing districts are responsive now to their constituents and act responsibly by limiting the huge windfall of increased tax dollars that will otherwise come their way, I’m pretty sure that the county’s taxpayers will not be sympathetic the next time these entities and districts come calling for new sources of tax revenue or extensions of their mill levies.