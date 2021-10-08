It’s that time of year when parents and grandparents embark on journeys across the country in an attempt to recapture some of their lost and misspent youth, and also the time of year when local bureaucrats begin plotting and campaigning for how much and on what they get to spend the taxpayers’ money in the ensuing fiscal year.
My wife and I recently completed a weekend trip to Austin, Texas, to visit our twin grandsons who are now sophomores at the 138-year-old University of Texas. As a point of reference, we both attended UCLA in the late ’50s to early ’60s, which at the time was mostly a commuter campus within the confines of west Los Angeles. Our mothers did our laundry, made our beds and fed us three well-rounded meals a day while saving a ton of cash on cheap, in-state, resident tuition and 25-cents-a-day campus parking fees.
Due to COVID, we were cheated out of an on-campus visit with our grandsons during their freshman year but more than made up for it this year with plenty of Longhorn-styled welcoming events and Texas-styled hospitality.
Never having personally experienced life in a college town, we were wowed and a bit jealous of all the opportunities available to the current generation, but I’m sure our parents had no regrets keeping us at home under their watchful eyes for as long as they could and obviously they appreciated the big cost savings.
Tours of our grandson’s modern first-year dorm, their current six-bedroom, industrial-styled sophomore apartment off campus — with cement floors, ancient plumbing fixtures and a refrigerator stocked with junk food — several welcoming parties at the fraternity house and lots of university-branded souvenir shopping made up a good part of our UT weekend.
Then came Saturday’s big game. With more than 100,000 passionate Texas fans crowded into Memorial Stadium, the Longhorns routed Texas Tech 70 to 35. In full disclosure, with the outcome pretty much in evidence by halftime and the temperature hovering in the mid-90s, we headed to a cooler environment for cold refreshments and large-screen TVs, just to make sure there were no last-minute surprises in the game’s outcome — Hook ‘em Horns!
I acknowledge that a highly programmed weekend showing off all the positive and appealing attributes of living on campus in a college town with all the compelling attractions of Austin is probably not the most rational basis on which to judge whether a university education far from home is the best decision, but I’m confident that fleeing the nest as early as possible is the right one.
In addition to classroom lessons, the lessons and experiences gleaned from life away from the shelter of parents and home are invaluable, particularly in the complex and conflicted world that we now live in as opposed to the world my wife and I experienced as we navigated our college years.
As to the annual budget-setting ritual, the town staffs of both Aspen and Snowmass Village embarked this week on their shared mission to convince their respective elected officials to fill their coffers with all sorts of funding to satiate their wildest dreams during the next fiscal budget cycle.
In Aspen, there will be lots of talk about regulation of short-term rentals and on-street parking and how much more the city can pry loose from these lucrative revenue sources; the addition of more staff members to their already heady bureaucracy; and, of course, more very expensive capital projects.
And don’t forget Mayor Torre’s campaign to raid the $40 million Wheeler cookie jar to subsidize the town’s already well-heeled arts and culture organizations, to the detriment of the more needy health and human services organizations that are struggling to stay afloat and serve their broader and more diverse constituencies. Luckily, the citizens of Aspen have the final word on this one and, to their credit, they’re not backing the mayor’s plan.
In Snowmass Village, the town manager has already hit some headwinds in what normally is a relatively easy effort to pry loose lots of dollars to fund major capital projects that have been germinating on his personal agenda for quite some time.
Included in his wish list is $500,000 here and a few million there to cover design costs for his proposed new Owl Creek/Brush Creek roundabout, which still hasn’t been approved by the elected officials, along with more bucks for an already significantly over-budget Mall Transit Center, town park entryway, fiber-optic cabling and miscellaneous other capital projects still in the dream phase. And, of course, an increase in his bureaucratic headcount.
From the sound of the discussion during the initial budget presentation at this week’s town council meeting, the town manager and several of his key department heads may have finally met their match in several elected officials who are showing signs of frustration at being manipulated by the bureaucrats.
The town manager’s strategy has been to get the council to incrementally spend big planning dollars on projects they’re not completely sold on until the dollars spent are so significant they can’t say no when presented with the final details. This practice has often ruled the day in the past, but perhaps those days are coming to a swift end. We’ll soon see.
Your thoughts are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net & letters@aspendailynews.com