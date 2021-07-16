For all those who’ve been rallying behind upping the scale, mass and a more urbanized standalone version of Snowmass Village — historically a relatively quiet, mostly rural-styled bedroom community complementary and adjacent to Aspen — your dreams will soon be fulfilled. Many of the village’s low-key commercial and resort-oriented facilities are currently undergoing or soon will commence a transformation that some are cheering on. Others, not so much.
I’m not just referring to Base Village, in which another luxurious all-electric, six-story condo complex is quickly taking shape above ground, but there’s also four additional massive high-rise residential structures in the pipeline that will soon saddle both sides of Wood Road. Once completed, several of the community’s long-cherished views of the ski mountain and Mount Daly will be lost or severely diminished. For many, that’ll be a sad and soon-to-be forgotten memory.
Then there’s the new single-family residential complex consisting of 10 high-end homes currently under construction between Wood Road and the Fanny Hill ski run. That ought to make for some interesting interplay between the new residents and all the skiers headed for the six-pack, Base Village and Assay Hill — as well as increased car and pedestrian traffic just before the blind curve leading to upper Wood Road.
Approved and waiting in the wings to commence construction, likely as soon as next spring, is the massive redevelopment of the Snowmass Center and the surrounding acreage that will be populated with lots of new high-end residential and a small sprinkling of new workforce housing units. Once construction starts on this multi-year development project, visits to the market and post office will likely be a nightmare for many subsequent years.
Also in the town’s master plan is construction of another 185 subsidized rental and deed-restricted workforce residential units to be built on or adjacent to much of the open space and other already-developed properties owned by the town in and near the central core. With an urgent need to house more of the current workforce in the village as well as all the new workers to be generated by the new residential and commercial construction and expanded recreational activities the construction of the first of these new complexes, construction will likely start as early as next spring.
And if that’s not enough to boggle the mind, the massive and overpowering new village transit center adjacent to the mall is nearing its final design and land use approval.
Some town council members aren’t yet aligned with the town staff on the design of the center or the staff’s recent addition of a second-story transportation department office complex on top of what was originally proposed to be a relatively small-scale RFTA bus and village shuttle public waiting area. This tug-of-war will likely play out over the next few weeks — but in the end, it will be built because that’s what the town staff wants and this oversized homage to urbanization will forever mark the final days of the village as a relatively quiet, rural-styled resort community which brought many of us here rather than to Aspen.
Lest we forget there’s also a few additional town-backed development projects on the drawing board that should put the finishing touches on the urbanized transformation of the village.
The town staff is committed to adding another huge roundabout at the Brush Creek/Owl Creek intersection, along with an accompanying reconfiguration of infrastructure and traffic flow at said intersection.
And at the town entryway adjacent to the Brush Creek/Highline roundabout, final design work is nearing completion on a new rodeo facility along with new and improved recreational and wetland facilities and infrastructure.
The reconfiguration of the rodeo grounds was always intended to include a multi-use facility that was not solely dedicated to the rodeo’s limited use each summer. Unfortunately, the town staff’s view of multi-use seems to be centered mostly on providing lots more skier parking and not so much on other recreational or entertainment activities.
The town council has never been fully aligned with the town staff on this issue, and thus it’s likely there will be a clash between both sides concerning design, function and purpose before this one is finally landed in the coming weeks.
To many, the addition of lots more parked cars visible in this location upon entering the village is not the experience that many town council members had in mind for the resort community’s residents and guests. By the way, doesn’t ski parking primarily benefit the well-heeled ski company which is fully capable of providing more parking at the facilities it currently owns or controls, such as Two Creeks? Why should the village’s taxpayers subsidize SkiCo’s business operations?
As currently planned, the future of Snowmass Village no longer resembles the quiet, rural-styled resort community originally conceived as a complement to Aspen. Human nature and egos being what they are, Snowmass is now a loud, fully-fledged competitor to Aspen — just look at our new bus depot; it towers over Aspen’s puny new Rubey Park bus depot. So there.
