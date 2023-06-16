Having had his plans for the Snowmass Village transit center rejected due to a flawed design and operational deficiencies, the village’s town manager and his department heads may finally have learned their lesson. They now appear to be approaching their next massive and hugely expensive public project more cautiously and collegially than they did in the case of the transit center.
Prodded by the community’s displeasure at being ignored up to the very end of the approval process and with a much more skeptical town council now in office, the staff appears to be listening to community stakeholders and decision makers early in the process of the draw site. By doing so, the staff is taking a different tack than they did with the transit center.
As the result of the council’s reluctance to simply move forward with the staff’s plans, the town manager, housing director and development director assured the council they will have the opportunity during the joint meeting with the planning commission and sketch plan review to have free-wheeling conceptual and creative dialog before going too far down the road with detailed plans at great cost to the community, as was the case with the transit center debacle.
There’s a lot of concern regarding the ultimate cost of the draw site project, estimated in the neighborhood of $1 million a unit for approximately 80 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units. Concerns also surround the constrained nature of the building site, which will significantly impact the construction, mobility and character of this new residential neighborhood.
Other town-owned sites exist that would be much more cost efficient to build on with a lot less negative impact, but the draw site is favored by staff since in one location they can build half or more of their remaining employee housing goal.
As expressed by several council members earlier this week, this project on this site needs more creative input and an assurance that it can be financed without breaking the backs of the taxpayers or the employees who will live there.
Town staff are projecting that $30 million of close to the estimated $80 million construction cost will come from local partners such as the fire, school and hospital districts in exchange for the right to have first dibs on a substantial portion of the units. But so far there’s nothing concrete from any of these potential partners assuring their estimated contributions will be forthcoming and if so, how many units will be left for the town’s workforce after these contributors take their share of the available units.
As is the case with Aspen’s Lumberyard workforce housing project, which admittedly is a lot larger and much more expensive to build, the proposed draw site project will negatively impact the village in many of the same economic and operational ways that the Lumberyard project is impacting the citizens and decision makers in Aspen.
Neither Aspen’s Lumberyard nor the village’s draw site projects are slam dunks and likely they’ll be in the land-use approval process for the near future. Given the magnitude of the issues concerning both projects, it behooves the powers that be in both towns to keep the dialog open and freewheeling with all stakeholders and interested parties and not follow past practices of strictly interpreting their respective land use codes against engaging all sides in ongoing dialogue at least through the early stages of the regulatory review process.
These projects are different from private-party developments. They’re public projects where the public entity is both the applicant and approver of the project. This inherent conflict of interest warrants a greater degree of transparency and openness to outside input than any private development where the city or village merely sits in review and approval of someone else’s development.
And getting back to the village’s transit center project, the council packet for its work session earlier this week showed that the town manager and transportation director still haven’t given up on their failed concept despite almost unanimous opposition from all quarters. But realizing that it’s unlikely ever to cross the finish line, they’re now promoting a complete turnaround in their approach by suggesting several sensible and much less impactful and a lot less expensive modifications to the current transit facilities.
It’s unfortunate they didn’t pursue this path before flushing down the drain well over a million taxpayer dollars in design and engineering costs and staff time on a concept that they should have realized from inception was never going to sit well with the community, but from past experience they were confident they could muscle their way to approval. Fortunately, the planning commission, town council and citizens stopped them dead in their tracks.
Although it’s still too early to be sure, there are signs the town manager may have been chastened by this experience or perhaps he’s just concerned about his current annual council employment review. Whatever the reason, it looks to be working to the benefit of the community in keeping the town manager and his cadre of bureaucrats at bay for a while longer and the small-town, rural style character of the village mostly intact for as long as possible.