The good lord willing and the crick don’t rise, a lot of free money should soon be on its way to over 85% of American households — and who do we have to thank? The Democrats of course.
Despite President Biden’s good-hearted attempt at bipartisanship, all the House and Senate Republicans and one lonely Democrat voted against Biden’s first major legislative push, but kudos to him for gambling a sizable portion of his future political capital on this initial effort.
Without the ability to push through most of his remaining campaign promises via the budget reconciliation process that saved the day for his nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the rest of his legislative agenda would be a lot harder if not impossible to implement.
With an evenly divided Senate for at least the next two years — and the Democrats well short of the magic 60 votes required to pass most of Biden’s legislative agenda concerning voting rights, minimum wage, infrastructure, health care, climate change, immigration and labor law reform — it looks like the Republicans could well be in the catbird seat from here on out.
For what it’s worth, the most powerful person in the Democratic Party is not President Biden. Rather, Sen. Joe Manchin, deemed by his colleagues as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, appears to hold that title. He represents the good people of West Virginia who, unfortunately for the Democrats, are solidly in the Republican camp.
With the Senate Democrats’ margin of control so slim, Manchin and his conservative-leaning colleague, Arizona’s senior Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, wield outsized influence within the Democratic Party and likely — along with the Republicans — will continue to be the most decisive obstacles to fulfilling President Biden’s promises.
With the conservative bent of Manchin and Sinema and their respective conservative constituencies, the compromises that will be required to get any future legislation passed will have to accommodate a more conservative or centrist approach, which won’t go over well with the far-left progressive wing. That leaves most of President Biden’s agenda dead in the water — but isn’t that how our founders intended things to be?
As life in the White House becomes a lot more difficult for Biden and his team, so is life becoming difficult for several of our pandemic heroes: NIH’s Dr. Fauci, the CDC’s Dr. Walensky and the beleaguered brother of CNN’s partisan primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
As to the two doctors, several states and lots of citizens are starting to turn a deaf ear to their warnings, particularly in view of the widening deployment of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics.
As for Gov. Cuomo, the full story has yet to play out, but so far things aren’t looking good for him — or, for that matter, his brother Chris, who made the mistake of publicly chasing higher ratings by pandering to his brother’s short-lived moments of national attention rather than reaching for journalistic excellence. And apparently his bosses at CNN, with 20/20 hindsight, also now regret their lapse of journalistic objectivity and excellence.
And if all the trouble on the national scene is insufficient to fully stoke the fires of unrest, we have a few local hot-button issues that might just do the trick.
Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission dared to reject a proposed workforce housing project on Main Street, resulting in Aspen’s elected officials — who generally favor a lot more of this type of housing at almost any cost — agreeing to hear the developers appeal. Any guess how this will turn out?
In Snowmass Village, there was a bit of a dust-up recently in council chambers concerning Mayor Bill Madsen’s proposal to appoint a current town council member to serve as the village’s voting representative on the Pitkin County Board of Health.
Up until recently, this board was relatively obscure. But with the onslaught of the pandemic, it was thrust into the spotlight, issuing a series of restrictive edicts that severely impacted almost everyone in the valley.
At the end of former Mayor Markey Butler’s term in office, the newly seated town council appointed her to represent the interests of Snowmass Village on the board of health, with the current mayor — Madsen — serving as a nonvoting alternate. But as the pandemic progressed, tensions built to the boiling point in Snowmass and Mayor Madsen, without a vote, felt the interests of his village constituents were not being directly and fully represented.
Thus, a tense and sensitive discussion ensued at a recent town council meeting which resulted in agreement to recommend that the board of health recognizes the village’s current mayor as a voting member, and — in an effort to not be seen as attempting to throw the former mayor under the bus — they agreed to recommend that she remain on the board in one of the citizen-at-large seats.
Détente and compromise are often the best solutions for resolving many of life’s sticky issues, no matter where they arise.
