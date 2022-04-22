As the owner and landlord of the property that serves as the home of the Krabloonik Dog Sledding facilities, the town of Snowmass Village has never really monitored the safety and health of the dogs that populate the facility — or, for that matter, the safety of the staff working at the facility or the guests who take advantage of this tourist amenity.
Over the years as society has evolved and continues to do so concerning the ways in which we treat each other — particularly with respect to those among us who historically have been discriminated against, oppressed and mistreated — so is society evolving as to how we treat our pets, working animals and even those animals that are sacrificed to satisfy our dietary needs and pleasures.
Cruelty to animals has become a prominent and controversial topic of concern among animal rights activists and just plain folk who over the years have become attuned to a heightened sense of responsibility regarding the care and handling of all animal life. Based on where we find ourselves on the animal rights spectrum today, the care and health of Krabloonik’s dogs is once again caught up in the crosshairs of operating a profitable tourist business and the public’s evolving sensibilities.
With respect to the recently publicized Krabloonik issues, we’ve been here several times before over the years. Each time the town staff and our elected representatives proudly announce they’ve taken care of the issues, but each time it turns out they’ve never really resolved any of the core concerns plaguing the facility. What they’ve been successful in doing up to now is merely turning a blind eye to any serious supervision and monitoring of conditions at the facility.
After all the years of continual operational failures and the apparent lack of adequate financial resources and staffing to ensure the best practices necessary to provide the optimal conditions necessary for the safe and healthy operation of the facility, I suggest it’s now time to rethink whether or not this tourist amenity is still something that the town should be promoting and subsidizing by way of cheap rent of town-owned land for a bit less than $20 a year.
Up until now the town has promoted this so-called tourist amenity as a vital part of Snowmass’ plate of winter offerings. Based on my observations and conversations, that vital aspect appears not to be the case — now nor, in my opinion, ever.
According to the experts who’ve been engaged to observe the facility and its operations over the years, it will take significant economic resources and more workforce to bring Krabloonik up to the best-practice standards required to ensure the safe, healthy and humane treatment of the dogs as well as the safety of the guests who take advantage of this amenity.
Based on what we’re told are the economics of operating this facility, the business side of the equation does not and appears highly unlikely to ever generate sufficient economic resources to bring it up to the required best-practice standards.
According to the credible allegations being leveled at the current owners of the business, it appears there are significant issues of default which should immediately be remedied — but based on the economics, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. Thus, the only realistic answer is for the town to acknowledge that we’ve reached the end of the life of this village-subsidized amenity and that it’s finally time to shut it down.
That being said, I anticipate our elected leaders, as usual, will struggle among themselves with this issue and likely kick the can down the road once again, with the likely outcome that all these issues will arise repeatedly until finally someone has the courage to say enough is enough.
If I’m right and they just can’t find it within themselves to pull the plug, it’s been recommended by one of the experts that the town hire or assign a member of the town’s staff whose primary responsibility will be to oversee and monitor the facility in order to ensure that best practices are followed on an ongoing and regular basis.
This is not a job for the volunteer advisory group that’s been appointed and that the town continually hides behind rather than taking on direct oversight of the operations at Krabloonik. The advisory group has been given no authority or power to implement any corrective action or, for that matter, enforce the terms of the existing lease.
The town manager has abdicated his responsibilities in this regard, and as far as I can see he hasn’t yet assigned this oversight responsibility to anyone else on his staff. But even if he were to do so now, I still don’t see it working successfully unless the town is also prepared to pump in additional significant economic resources to bring the facility and its operations up to snuff since it’s pretty clear the business owner is in no position to do so. But under the circumstances, I question if that’s the best use of the town’s financial resources?
Your opinion and comments on this matter would be of interest and can be communicated at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com