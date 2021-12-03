Traditionally the holiday season is more than just a time for family gatherings, partying and all sorts of good cheer — it also commences the release of lots of big studio and independent movies all vying for big bucks as well as industry and audience recognition, capped off by the mother of all film awards: the Academy Awards presentation in March.
In the days prior to COVID, film fans had no choice but to watch the potential contenders in theaters on the big screen or, if you were an Academy member or luckily the family or a friend of a member, you had the opportunity to screen DVDs provided by the Academy and other film guilds in the comfort of your home.
With the onset of COVID and the closure of or restricted access to many of the theaters throughout the country, the industry’s historic business model premised on several months of exclusive theater runs has begun to crumble, to the delight of the studios and the gripes of theater owners. More eyeballs sooner via a broader array of exhibition platforms means more dollars for the studios, and much more quickly.
The proliferation of high-speed streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple+, Disney+, Paramount+ and an assortment of other players has accelerated significant changes in the motion picture exhibition business model. Now everyone, not just industry professionals, has access to all the new films day and date with their theater release, or within just a few days thereafter. Best of all, you don’t need to leave the safety and comfort of home and the cost of admission is a hell of a lot cheaper than the cost of a ticket at the box office — plus, no need to pay a babysitter, buy an expensive meal out or fill the gas tank at $5 a gallon.
COVID has accelerated the pace of these structural industry changes to a business model that’s been set in cement for decades. There’s just too much money to be made in the movie business by attracting the widest population of moviegoers early in a film’s release.
Owning and running a movie theater is no longer the cash cow it once was. Unfortunately, the city of Aspen, by taking on the economic risks and responsibilities of the Isis, has decided to dip its toe in the water at the worst possible time in the history of the theater business. They should have done a lot more due diligence on the state of the business, as well as the promises of those organizations they’re planning to rely on to bail them out of the mess that’s headed their way.
With that said, and with all the unknowns and health concerns of sitting shoulder to shoulder with other moviegoers in the confines of a darkened theater, my family and I have satisfied our voracious moviegoing appetite by subscribing to several online streaming services.
Fortunately for you, I’m now well positioned to offer my early-season film recommendations, which I’m confident will be front and center during the upcoming award presentations.
At the top of my list is “King Richard,” currently in theaters and on HBO Max. Will Smith’s performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams is leading awards speculation for his performance as well as the film, which is a likely contender for Best Picture of the Year.
Filling out the rest of my selections for best picture as well as other creative nominations are “Belfast,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” “Journal for Jordan” and “West Side Story.”
Several side notes as to these additional selections:
“Tick, Tick…Boom!” (currently in theaters and on Netflix) is a musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator and star of Broadway’s Hamilton) and stars Andrew Garfield in a musical and performance that will knock your socks off and keep him at the top of the Best Actor leaderboard.
“West Side Story” (in theaters Dec. 10) is the long-awaited Steven Spielberg reimagining of the classic 1957 Broadway production and award-winning 1961 film. For this one, I suggest venturing into a darkened theater early in its run since it’s best savored on the big screen.
Last but not least are “Being the Ricardos” (in theaters Dec. 10 and Amazon Prime on Dec. 21) and “Journal for Jordan” (opening in theaters on Christmas Day).
“Being the Ricardos” recounts a fateful high-tension week in the life of Lucille Ball and Ricky Ricardo on the set of “I Love Lucy,” starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem and written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
“Journal for Jordan” stars Michael B. Jordan and is directed by Denzel Washington. It’s a true story based on a 200-page journal of love and advice penned by First Sgt. Charles Monroe King for his infant son. The 48-year-old soldier was killed in Baghdad one month shy of finishing his tour of duty. He’d left for the Middle East before his son was born.
By the way, I should mention that my oldest son and his partners at Escape Artists produced these last two films — but I can honestly say there’s not an ounce of bias in my recommendation, just a ton of pride.
Let me know your thoughts at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com.