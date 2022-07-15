This week, a tale of two towns — one a city, one a village — but both with disruptive agendas.
The city of Aspen — in what appears to be a flawed PR attempt to cover up the mess they’ve made by meddling in and micromanaging the early-childhood programs at the municipally owned Yellow Brick Building — prematurely announced they’ve found a candidate to replace the long-running and respected Aspen Playgroup, which the city and its Kids First Advisory Board pressured out of business with a new set of contract terms, which many feel are untenable from an operating standpoint and which also caused Aspen Mountain Tots, the other Yellow Brick child care provider, to reduce its current offerings followed by a full shutdown in four years.
After several months searching for another qualified licensed provider, only a single unnamed applicant submitted a proposal, which is still in the negotiation stage.
Before the heavy hands of the city’s bureaucrats, elected reps and the Kids First Advisory Board got in the way, the Yellow Brick’s early childhood programs and operations were enthusiastically supported by the parents who utilized their services. Their concern now: Who will the city entrust the safety, care and early education of their children to?
If meddling with the community’s child care operations is not enough, the city’s Living Lab experiment is getting a lot of negative comments from the public, business owners and even the Pitkin County Sheriff for the unsafe conditions the experiment has wrought, as well as the negative impacts to the commercial and resort experiences of our residents and guests.
In their effort to micromanage the use of the city’s public rights-of-way, the elected reps and their staff have substantially reduced the already limited number of parking spots in the downtown core in favor of more dedicated bike lanes — and even the micromanagers are beginning to have second thoughts about all the negative unintended consequences that have quickly emerged from their hastily implemented and not well-planned experiment during the summer high season.
Then there’s the city staff’s convoluted and opaque plan to divert $500,000 to $1 million of Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax dollars to fund arts facility and equipment upgrades, which haven’t yet got buy-in from the city council.
I suspect a good portion of this money is meant for the Isis Theatre building, which the city now owns free and clear through a recently concluded transaction whereby the city’s economic support for its municipally owned Red Brick Center for the Arts building was transferred from the general fund to the Wheeler fund. This allowed the city to use the general funds previously dedicated to the Red Brick to defray the buyout and some of the Isis costs previously fully covered by the Isis Theatre operator sublessee, Metropolitan Theatres, and Aspen Film, which was kissed into the deal many years ago as a way to calm taxpayers, who were concerned about the city devoting its general fund dollars to a commercial for-profit business. As it has turned out, due to structural changes in the theater business, neither Metropolitan nor Aspen Film now have the resources to fully cover their annual Isis capital and operating costs or to pay the city anywhere near a market-rate rent.
I suspect, once the city council figures out the staff’s game plan, they’ll likely jump on board and lavish even more Wheeler fund dollars on the Isis in order to free-up more general fund dollars, as my colleague Paul Menter states, “to feed the bureaucratic beast.”
And to put a cap on Aspen’s agenda, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners has rebuffed Aspen City Council’s pleas to put a new countywide affordable housing tax issue on the November ballot.
In substance, the BOCC members are of the opinion that the multimillions sitting in Aspen’s piggy bank dedicated to affordable housing should be used to mitigate Aspen’s resort-generated affordable housing needs before placing any part of their economic burden on the rest of the county.
In Snowmass Village, the once invincible all-powerful town manager is on the cusp of getting his wings clipped a bit.
His current effort to pressure the village’s town council and rodeo board into fast-tracking approval of his entryway plans in order to begin construction at the end of summer is running into some serious headwinds.
Contrary to his prior assurances that the rodeo board is onboard with his plans, he was sent a letter from the board earlier this week stating they weren’t yet aligned and, in addition to their own concerns, they supported the serious safety and other operational concerns detailed by the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council. In addition, several members of the planning commission, as well as two town council members, who soon will take their regulatory look at the plans, have expressed their reservations and concerns.
In addition, his plans to build a mammoth transportation center adjacent to the mall have run aground so far due to significant cost overruns, which will also likely be the case concerning his Owl Creek/Brush Creek roundabout project and all his proposed expensive employee housing to be constructed on the steep slopes adjacent to town hall.
Obviously, anything standing in the way of fast-tracking the “Aspenization” of the village and urbanizing its historically small-town, rural-styled character is a blessing I fully support.
Let us know where you stand on these agenda items at melpaul1@earthlink.net & letters@aspendailynews.com