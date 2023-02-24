Pressure is building concerning the fate of the proposed new Snowmass Village Mall Transit Center.
After five lengthy planning commission meetings which commenced in November of last year, there still doesn’t appear to be consensus support from commissioners for the designs and plans created by an outside cadre of paid designers, architects and engineers.
Adding to the long list of significant concerns raised by commissioners concerning the design currently on the table are all the issues raised by local residents, tourists, neighboring property owners, property managers and commercial business owners and operators. As a matter of fact, the only evident support for the town’s proposed design comes from town staff, who initiated the project in the first place, as well as the Snowmass Mall ownership group and Aspen Skiing Co., which for obvious reasons have significant vested interests in seeing this massively impactful, publicly funded infrastructure project come to fruition.
As reiterated by several planning commissioners, this project, if executed as proposed, would be the second-most impactful project in the village after Base Village and that one only slid by with a slim majority vote of the community that some attribute to SkiCo’s behind-the-scenes maneuverings with its village resident employees.
Unfortunately, in the case of the transit center, there is no town-mandated requirement for a community vote. Thus, at this point it’s totally up to the planning commission to review the town’s application and then recommend to the town council approval as is, approval with conditions or disapproval of the project.
Most of the commissioners appear to be in general agreement that combining both the village’s local shuttle service and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus service into a single facility is a good idea; however, there’s clearly no consensus on the concept and plans currently in front of them.
As frustrating as that might be for the town staff and paid consultants who’ve worked diligently to make changes in their original designs, they still haven’t come up with a concept or set of plans that gives a majority of the commission comfort in recommending that the town council approve the project currently on the table.
Concerns with the current design are focused on its massive view-impacting footprint; its public funding cost (likely nearing the $40 million mark); its 2.5-to-4-year construction timeline, depending on which construction schedule is implemented; significant pedestrian and vehicular safety issues; direct conflict with the village’s small-town community character; and disruption to residents, guests and mall commercial operators during the many years of construction and frequent closures and numerous restrictions on the use of Carriage Way, both in and out of season.
During its review, the planning commission has been familiarized with a couple of alternative design concepts that could and should be considered. One of the alternative designs that’s been proposed was conceived by local part-time resident Jay Shumaker, an architect-planner with a good deal of transportation design experience. Although Jay’s design keeps shuttle buses and RFTA buses in separate but close locations, it totally eliminates the need for a massive new structure on Carriage Way and replaces it with a compact, more operationally functional and substantially less costly structure on Daily Lane, directly adjacent to the north side of the mall. His design is more visually appealing and provides a safer departure and arrival experience for those headed to the mall or the mountain than the design currently on the table.
But that’s not the only alternative. Long-term planning commissioner, local architect and village resident Jim Gustafson, at last week’s commission meeting, suggested a combined facility generally in the same location proposed by the town, but with a 40% decrease in the size of the bus platform, thus substantially mitigating its impactful visual appearance at a significantly reduced cost as well as substantially mitigating the pedestrian and vehicular safety concerns inherent in the town’s current design. All this was accomplished by redesigning the structure so that RFTA buses arrive, wait and depart on the top level with the shuttle buses on the lower level, as opposed to having both arrive, wait and depart from the top level, which necessitates the need for the massively impactful structural footprint which is the centerpiece of the town’s current design.
Sounds easy to pursue one of these alternative concepts or perhaps others, but town staff is strongly resisting the exploration of any further design modifications or alternative concepts and just wants to get their application in front of the town council, where I sense they are hoping for a more receptive audience and a relatively quick approval process without a lot more conditions attached.
In my opinion and hopefully the opinion of the planning commissioners and members of the town council, the substantial negative impacts to all village constituents and to the character of the community warrant a full exploration of any viable alternatives that will mitigate to the fullest extent possible the impact this project will forever have on the community and the resort.
If you, as do many others in the community, feel that the concept currently on the table is wrongheaded and inappropriate for our small-town village, let your elected and appointed representatives know and demand that an appropriate, viable and less impactful alternative be implemented.
Your feedback is invited at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com.