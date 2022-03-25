Not long ago, Disney’s Magic Kingdom wouldn’t let bearded or long-haired guys join the Disney family. When one of my early employers made me shave my beard because it didn’t meet company grooming standards, no one stood up for me or my beard.
Well, that’s all about to change with one very progressive step just taken by the House Democrats.
Amid all our domestic and international turmoil, the Democrats finally found something to unanimously rally around. Last week they passed the Crown Act, shorthand for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act.
Coming after many years of advocacy for policy change at the national level and motivated primarily by congressional action concerning race-based hair discrimination, this piece of legislation next moves to the Senate and then hopefully — if all the stars align properly — the rest of us with hirsute challenges can also look forward to similar support in the not-too-distant future.
In the face of a full calendar of pressing issues even President Biden found time to lend his support to passage of this legislation. As he stated, “No one should be denied the ability to obtain a job, succeed in school or the workplace, secure housing, or otherwise exercise their rights based on hair texture or style.”
A cross section of liberal-leaning politicians also voiced their support. To name a few, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar took time out of their busy schedules to join the chorus of supporters.
Although certainly not as challenged as people sporting cornrows, braids, Bantu knots and Afros, many of the rest of us who have donned styles not explicitly approved by Corporate America have also suffered from sideward glances and whispers of derision.
But as they say, things are changing for the better.
Speaking of Democrats, several weeks ago local superstar and former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch publicly ran his name up the flagpole seeking support in his bid to unseat “Boebert the Betrayer.” But as far as I can tell, no one saluted.
In spite of his highfalutin degree in economics and of course the world of high finance, the simple gun-toting Congresswoman from the populous conservative heart of Colorado seems to be a bigger threat to his future political career than he is to hers — or perhaps I’ve got it all wrong and his supporters are simply waiting in the wings for signs of support in the populous 3rd Congressional District for a wealthy left-leaning Aspenite who doesn’t sport a Glock on his waist. Does anybody think that’s likely to happen anytime soon?
My advice to Adam is to rethink his political future and stick to things for which he may be better equipped to succeed. For example, ferreting out our local Russian oligarchs and their hidden assets and converting all their ill-gotten gains to pots of gold that our local political leaders can use for all their well-intentioned subsidized handouts, such as the traffic-generating mess about to come to life at the Lumberyard, the Lift 1A fiasco or perhaps more Mark Hunt-sponsored disasters … just sayin’.
On a more serious note, there’s something unsettling going on with the oversight of the dog-sledding operations at Krabloonik in Snowmass Village.
In his rush to urbanize the village and to change its small-town, rural-styled character to something more akin to Aspen, the town manager has taken his eye off the historically troubled operations at Krabloonik, and — once again — it’s in the headlines and in animal lovers’ cross hairs due to numerous reports of less-than-satisfactory care of the dogs in accord with agreed-upon standards.
From what I can tell, after the last fiasco several years ago which resulted in lots of community Sturm und Drang and the resultant change in ownership, along with what now appears to have been a troubled and defective oversight operation. The powers that be took their eyes off the ball, and now they’re trying to figure out another soft landing for the continued operation of the facility.
With the ongoing difficulty of trying to make an economic go of this troubled operation and in light of our modern-day sensitivities to the care and handling of all animal species, perhaps it’s time for the town to finally call it quits with supporting this recreational amenity. The economics of running this business don’t appear capable of fully supporting the care and attention that some experts and many of us dog lovers think they deserve and are entitled to.
If closure of the facility was found to be the best course of action for the dogs and the community, the large parcel of town-owned land currently occupied by Krabloonik might be an ideal site for lots of new employee housing rather than building out all the last vestiges of more prominent open spaces in the village.
You can cheer me on or shout me down at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com