Going way back to the early 2000s, “just big enough” has been the oft-repeated vision and overarching guidepost governing the buildout of Snowmass Village.
This development mantra, conceived by the community’s elected leaders with substantial input from the community, became the visioning standard against which Base Village would be created, but it was also intended to govern the planning of all other future development throughout the village.
Thus, the redevelopment of the Snowmass Center, the mall and the property surrounding both were also intended to come within the ambit of this well-entrenched visioning standard.
So integral was this concept to the buildout of the village that it was incorporated into the village’s comprehensive plan, in which development or redevelopment of any substantial nature was expressly limited to specified comprehensively planned areas in the village (in short referred to as CPAs). Any development or redevelopment outside these CPAs was to be of modest scope in order to limit negative impacts on the small-town character of the village.
Underlying the creation of Base Village and the major development and redevelopments that would follow was the town’s goal to ensure its long-term economic viability and sustainability — but uppermost in their thinking and guiding their planning efforts was the limitation of building just enough to accomplish their goal. They concluded that building all that could possibly be built would negatively impact the historic character of the village, and the then-empowered town leaders and its citizens had no desire to do that.
Although early Base Village planning proceeded in accord with these guidelines a lot of things went off the rails shortly after Base Village received its final approval. Several significant changes in the chain of developers along with their commitments and promises to stick with their approved plans as well as a major hiccup in the economy laid the groundwork for lots of tinkering with what the community originally envisioned as just big enough.
The most recent manipulation of the Tinkertoys commenced with the arrival of the town’s current town manager, Clint Kinney. With what appears to be his own vision of small-town character — or perhaps his disregard for it — he and the staff that reports to him have been on a mission to do all they can to urbanize this little piece of rural-styled paradise until every last piece of dirt is fully built out or paved over. And that’s a hell of a lot bigger than “just big enough.”
A bigger, more impactful set of Base Village buildings than originally approved, a series of traffic roundabouts dotting the landscape and a hugely expensive massive new transit center that dwarfs even the wildest dreams of Aspen’s leadership team are at the top of Kinney’s agenda. That — along with significant amounts of new subsidized housing for some who work in the village, some who don’t and for many who will be retiring in the years to come — will also end up driving a few more nails in the just-big-enough coffin.
There is however a hopeful sign that the village’s small-town character may not be totally dead. The signal came at last week’s planning commission meeting.
The members of the planning commission unanimously rejected the Snowmass Club’s request to amend the comprehensive plan by creating a new CPA which, if granted, would allow substantial development of an unspecified number of new townhouses, lodge units and single-family homes in and around the golf course that also serves as the entryway to the heart of the village.
The club’s quid pro quo was an offer to build lots of new workforce housing on the property, which coincidentally would have satisfied a huge chunk of Kinney’s plan to build another 185 units of subsidized housing. As a result of the planning commission’s rejection, Kinney is now back at the drawing board, trying to achieve a substantial part of his goal by dotting the pristine landscape adjacent to town hall with what’s rumored to be a $65-million workforce housing project.
Several attempts at development in and around the golf course were made by prior owners of the club — none, I might say, as grand as the current owner’s plan. But all were summarily rejected by prior bureaucratic regimes, elected leadership and the community.
The club’s owners bought the club knowing they had no development rights and that they had to live or die on what they could earn from club operations. Fortunately for them, they’ve been doing quite well churning the revenue stream by converting what used to be a semi-private club into an exclusive private club and charging handsomely for that privacy.
In the face of the bureaucrats’ strong inclination to pursue the club’s offer, it’s a refreshing and hopeful sign to see all the planning commissioners standing tall to honor the town’s comprehensive plan and its just-big-enough vision.
And during their regulatory review of the proposed new transit center hopefully the planning commissioners will once again stand tall and put the brakes on the bureaucrats’ plans for a $25-million, over-the-top massive bus terminal with a cool transit department office complex sitting atop the structure, like a cherry on top of an ice cream sundae.
Your comments are welcome at melpaul1@earthlink.net or letters@aspendailynews.com