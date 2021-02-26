Following formal confirmation that the popular and Electoral College vote counts were legit and the inauguration of President Biden came off without a hitch, I thought — mistakenly, as it turns out — we were finally finished with the 24/7 dump of Trump talk.
Mistakenly, because I failed to follow one of life’s guiding principles: “follow the money.” In politics, money pours forth in copious amounts when controversy rises to a fever pitch like what we’ve been undergoing during the past four years.
During Trump’s reign, it wasn’t just conservative fundraising and right-leaning media sources that saw their bottom lines rise to new heights; so did the bottom lines of most of the key liberal-leaning media outlets. Having tasted all that green, it appears that the media outlets on all sides of the political spectrum can’t afford to disappoint their owners and shareholders now with a hit to their bottom lines. Controversy attracts lots of eyeballs that are then monetized into huge stashes of advertising dollars.
Thus, as opposed to the predictions from many so-called experts that as of Jan. 20 we were finally through with Trump and his “Make America Great Again” acolytes, the media and its incessant demand for our eyeballs just can’t afford to let that happen.
I think it’s safe to say most people think President Biden is a sympathetic and nice enough fella, but unfortunately he lacks Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s charisma and oratory skills. After 10 to 15 minutes listening to Biden, his words become a blur and we tend to tune out.
The media’s solution is to keep the pot boiling with all things Trump, and that’s exactly what we’ve been experiencing since President Biden moved into the White House.
Although it’s probably impossible to turn Biden into a more compelling attraction in order to keep the media’s attention focused on him, if we’re lucky and Biden begins delivering on his promises and commitments in a significant way, perhaps the media will find sufficient compelling material to fill their pages and airtime without needing to focus attention on Trump and his followers. Something nice to wish for, but probably not realistic — the almighty dollar usually wins out.
Speaking of Trump, I just heard a story pitch circulating around Hollywood that will cause you to laugh hysterically or bring you to tears. I won’t spoil the story by telling you where I ended up.
As in sports, where star players have become centerpieces of great theater, so is the world of politics and its stars. The new story pitch has Trump at its center and his rise to political victory once again.
In 2022, Trump runs for a Florida House seat and wins, and with the narrow majority currently enjoyed by the Democrats it’s well within the reach of the Republicans to take back the majority in the House and then, ta da! Trump is chosen by the new Republican majority to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House.
It’s also plausible that the Senate majority could shift back to the Republicans in 2022 and then, ta da! The new Republican House majority votes to impeach Biden and Kamala Harris, the new Republican Senate majority votes to convict and remove them from office and just to be a bit more spiteful votes to never let them run for office again.
Who becomes president with Biden, Harris and Pelosi out of the way? Ta da! Trump, who as speaker of the House is third in line of succession. The cliff-hanger: Does he retain his No. 45 position or does he move up to 47, following Biden’s 46?
This story may be a bit far-fetched, but sometimes fantasy becomes reality and this piece of theatre could well turn into another four-year nightmare.
And if national political theatre isn’t enough to grab your attention, check out Aspen’s local election scene with “sort of” two mayoral candidates and eight city council contenders.
The council candidates generally reflect the varied backgrounds and interests prevalent in the community but apparently without any of the one-percenters who tend to keep a lower profile. All the candidates seem to be well-meaning citizens who only have our best interests at heart, at least until they’re sworn in and their true natures emerge.
If you don’t know much about the candidates, most of whom aren’t all that well known in the community, I’d suggest perusing the daily endorsements in the local press, watch a replay of Squirm Night and vote for those with the most fans, charm, charisma and better yet, an intimate knowledge of the community and a good plan to solve its many problems.
As to the “sort of” contested mayoral race, it looks like the contested part is over since Torre’s opponent has already congratulated him on his win. Too bad in a city as high profile and complicated as Aspen, only one viable mayoral candidate emerged this cycle. It’s even more surprising since the mayor gets a big jump in salary next term. Surprisingly, following the money didn’t seem to work this time … or did it?
