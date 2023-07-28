Although not as scientific as some would prefer, I use my own set of metrics to measure the level of traffic, congestion and angst generated during the summer months in Aspen and Snowmass Village.
As for Aspen, I find the Saturday farmers’ market probably the best gauge of how impactful the summer’s tourist months will be on us.
The most reliable metric in this regard is the line to purchase the mouth-watering selection of pastries at the Louis Swiss Bakery stall, as well as the assortment of flavored popcorn at the popcorn stall. These are probably the hottest market attractions, but this summer the lines are not as long and are moving more swiftly than in past seasons. (If only the traffic coming into and out of town moved as quickly and efficiently.)
With the exception of these two enterprises, the rest of the Saturday market appears pretty quiet compared to the past few summers. On last week’s tour of the market, with Enzo on leash and fewer pups to sniff along the way, I noticed several of the stall spaces were empty and the streets and occupied vendor stalls were not crowded. Where were all the tourists and residents who normally populate the Aspen street market on a typical Saturday during summer?
Not being content with a single metric, we checked out our second-best metric: the amount of time it takes to get an outside table at Poppycock’s for lunch. On a normal summer Saturday, the wait averages 15-20 minutes. This past Saturday, there was no wait and there were plenty of empty tables.
Putting all this together — along with the fact that dinner reservations in the heart of town are more plentiful than is normally the case, as well as the below-capacity patronage in the music tent and on the grass for the Sunday concert — I’m going out on a limb and predicting that all the relevant summer-season tourist numbers this year will be well below any recent record years.
The only uptick I noticed this past week was capacity theater attendance at the Isis for the opening weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” It was a bit surprising, due to the deteriorating condition of the Isis, poor sound quality and non-functioning air conditioning. But there’s so much heat on these two summer films, I guess moviegoers are willing to suffer through a less-than-satisfactory movie-going experience. If I had it to do all over again, I’d take the short drive down to Movieland in El Jebel.
Snowmass Village also appears quieter than normal, even with all the minor weekly attractions conjured up by the local tourism department. The only standout attraction so far is the weekly rodeo, which is seeing sellout crowds from across the valley. The rodeo, with all its trappings, is great for maintaining and showing off the historical character of the village. Unfortunately, it doesn’t bring much in the way of collateral business.
I’m anticipating the village will remain pretty quiet until Labor Day weekend when Jazz Aspen Snowmass sets up shop. With all the road closures, construction and related detours, the lack of traditional summer crowd numbers is a welcome circumstance for village residents, but not to the powers-that-be who are urbanizing and building out the town to its maximum capacity in hope that the flow of seasonal business will grow exponentially.
Although not the definitive explanation for this summer’s apparent reduction in summer tourism, many of those who would normally vacation in Aspen and Snowmass are instead traveling internationally this year. Having been cooped up at home and unable to do much traveling during the COVID-19 years, they are now taking advantage of the lulls between pandemics and choosing to spend their discretionary travel bucks overseas.
A side note to this tourist dilemma: The ongoing struggle in both towns with regard to issues related to workforce housing.
Following my last column and my suggestion to take a close look at the Krabloonik dog-sledding kennel and restaurant property owned by the town of Snowmass Village, I’ve been bombarded with both in-person and written feedback. So far, all agree it’s a good idea that should be explored.
It’s a much more sensible, feasible and economical building site than the town’s favored but significantly constrained and hugely expensive Draw site, adjacent to Snowmass Town Hall.
If you’re in agreement, let your elected and appointed representatives know your thoughts.