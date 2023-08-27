Amid all the hullabaloo concerning the recent reassessment of property values in Pitkin County and the anticipated astronomical increase in property tax bills that will hit our mailboxes later this year, I’ve started wondering who’s going to represent the interests of the taxpayers versus the powers-that-be who are likely salivating at thoughts of windfall revenue coming their way.
Full-time residents who vote in the county as well as the towns and cities up and down Highway 82 are looking to their local elected and appointed representatives to show some mercy, and by that I mean reducing what full-time residents will actually end up paying the tax collector. But who advocates for the interests of non-voting part-time residents, or as they’re more lovingly known, second-homeowners?
The reason this issue is of such importance was laid out in black and white at a recent Snowmass Village Town Council work session. Town Manager Clint Kinney, presented two concepts for reducing the financial impact of what’s likely to be a double or even triple increase in the property taxes we’ll have to pay early next year.
The simplest concept is to temporarily reduce the mill levy on which the new assessed property values are calculated to arrive at our respective tax bills. That seems be the fairest approach since all property owners would benefit on the same basis.
But bureaucrats being bureaucrats rarely gravitate to what’s simple and fair. They relish their power to complicate matters whenever they can, particularly when they’re afforded the opportunity to discriminate against those who have no or very little ability to affect their careers and livelihoods.
Thus, Kinney came up with a rebate concept, something akin to the locals’ sales tax rebate, but with a heck of a lot more cash to be distributed to the right people.
All property owners would pay their full increased tax bill and then pursuant to a set of guidelines to be established by the town council, some portion of the windfall tax revenue increase will be rebated by the town.
The pertinent question is, who will be eligible for the rebate? According to the discussion around the council table, there’s no question that all full-time resident property owners, both free-market and deed-restricted, would qualify. So far, there’s no unanimity as to whether second-homeowners would qualify and if they do, how much of the rebate would they qualify for? From the council discussion, it doesn’t appear it will be on an equal basis with full-time locals.
With no official local advocate to represent the interests of second-homeowners, it’s unlikely they’ll share in the rebate to the same degree as the full-time locals.
When Kinney was asked by a council member whether any of the other taxing districts were contemplating his rebate approach, his answer was no, but he felt if Snowmass Village adopted this approach, many other taxing districts likely might follow the village’s example.
And who among us doubts that outcome, which gives the various taxing districts the ability to shower favors on those who keep them employed and still hold on to a good portion of the windfall tax collections which they are anxious to spend on projects they favor — which under normal circumstances they can’t afford and in many cases don’t actually need, but dream about in the wee hours of the night.
Back in the old days, prior to the heavy-handed maneuverings for the creation of Base Village, the Snowmass Village Second Homeowners Advisory Board (now known as the Part-time Residents Advisory Board) was established by the town to represent the interests of part-time residents, who make up more than a majority of the property ownership in the village but have no formal vote on any of the critically important issues facing the village.
For many years, the board effectively communicated and advocated on behalf of its constituents, often to the consternation of the powers-that-be. It worked diligently for many years to identify the differences between full- and part-time residents and then to find common ground to resolve those differences where possible.
You wisely ask, how do I know? Because I was chairman of the board for many years and one of the long-term founding board members appointed by the town council. And if I say so myself, I was one of council’s biggest pains in the butt, but always with a smile on my face and a word of good cheer.
The mixed background, professional experience and varied personalities on the board in those early years augured well for its success. We got a lot of good work done on behalf of our constituents and for the entire community.
But then along comes the new town manager (Kinney) and in short order the advocacy voice of the Part-time Residents Advisory Board suddenly disappears into the ether and the board simply morphs into just another PR arm of the town relegated to hosting a couple of semi-annual social get-togethers.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have them back advocating on our behalf rather than merely hosting cocktail parties, particularly when it comes to property tax relief and other important issues affecting second-homeowners?