Dr. Anthony Fauci and several other communicable disease experts at National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control blew the whistle last week on traveling and congregating during the Thanksgiving holiday. And from the trajectory of recent announcements, they’ll likely do the same with respect to the Christmas/New Year holidays and who knows what else during the upcoming winter season.
With the recent rise of infections throughout the U.S. — of particular interest in Colorado and the Roaring Fork Valley — more stringent health and safety regulations are being implemented by national, state and local health authorities and state and local legislators.
Of note was this week’s announced expansion of the definition of a “close contact” for tracing purposes, as well as SkiCo’s recently released lift, gondola and restaurant protocols and pass pricing. With all this information flooding the media and our inboxes, the outlook for the upcoming winter season is coming into focus, and it’s not a pretty picture.
Although a lot different than usual, there was still plenty to occupy our hearts and minds during the summer and fall. During the winter, for most of us, it’s just skiing and snowboarding with most everything else either nonexistent or significantly restricted.
In SkiCo’s effort to responsibly control access to its four mountains, it chose economic sticks and carrots rather than the reservation model chosen by Vail Resorts, and, as a result, skiing and snowboarding just got a lot more expensive for everyone other than the locals. And perhaps that’s the way it should be during these difficult and unusual times.
With all the inherent health risks and restrictions on most facets of winter mountain activities — as well as significant restrictions on public transportation and a shortage of warm and dry public spaces to hang out, eat and be entertained — I’m beginning to question whether it’s worth the challenges and potential health risks on top of significantly higher skiing costs to spend all or any portion of this winter as we normally do in Aspen and Snowmass.
During the summer and fall, it made good sense to trade our crowded, big-city lifestyle for all the spacious, open-air mountain terrain in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
Though many traditional summer attractions and activities were canceled or significantly reduced in scope, we were still able to engage in lots of outdoor activities. In addition, al fresco dining, as well as outdoor entertainment attractions such as movies under the stars and small-scale musical performances, were plentiful throughout the valley.
On the other hand, winter is a totally different story. The pleasure and fun normally derived from skiing, snowboarding and other related recreational activities could be severely impacted by all the new health and safety protocols put in place to stanch the spread of the virus.
Where am I going with all of this?
Although I haven’t yet canceled my mid-December airline tickets, the decision to do so is getting closer.
As the words from the experts keep getting gloomier, the most attractive option may be sitting out this winter at home in Santa Monica, where our warmer climate and most of our low-altitude recreational, entertainment and social activities are still plentiful and not as restricted as is necessary in the much colder, mostly indoor mountain environment. Leaving Aspen and Snowmass to the locals this winter may be best for their health and safety, as well as ours.
Others I’m hearing from who would normally spend a portion of the winter in the mountains are also wrestling with this decision. Many of us are adjusting to the new pandemic lifestyle in and around our primary residences, and although it’s not what we would like to live with much longer, a few days on the ski slopes may not be worth the added health and safety risks of the colder mountain environment, along with the significant limitations on our recreational and social pursuits.
That being said, there is one big “if” on the horizon, and that is the possibility of a safe and effective vaccine. If that’s in the cards before the end of ski season, hopefully many of the restrictions currently contemplated can be lifted or modified, making for a more traditional winter mountain experience for everyone.
If that happens, I anticipate many of us will happily readjust our plans and schedules, but if not, here’s to a safe and healthy winter to all our local friends and neighbors.
