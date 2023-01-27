In case you haven’t been paying attention, it’s election season in Aspen.
The usual suspects — exiting office holders, incumbents and new faces — are all out and about touting past achievements and making lots of grand promises which, if you give them a seat at the table, they’ll use to impact your lives and livelihood in ways unimagined by those who preceded them.
In some cases, we’ve already seen what they’re capable of — and in the case of Mayor Torre and City Councilmembers Rachel Richards and Skippy Mesirow, the results are generally unspectacular, despite the fact the first two have made their lengthy political careers the primary source of their identities and sustenance and the third one appears headed in the same direction.
A high-altitude overview of their years in office shows a lot of political rhetoric and lots of votes on issues they claimed would make the city a better place in which to live and work. But from the reviews of their respective tenures, all the problems we had before they arrived to save us are the same problems still plaguing us, but in most cases much worse than before they were sworn in.
Traffic in and out of town, affordable-housing protocols, commercial-development impacts, community character and relations between full- and part-time residents as well as the tourists who keep the wheels of commerce humming have all deteriorated under their guiding and helpful hands.
What does that tell you? It tells me that it’s time to deliver our fond farewells to this crop of public servants who’ve outlived their useful political careers, with the hope they can find other sources of identity and sustenance to fill their days.
Although I’m not yet prepared to make any specific endorsements, I am optimistic from what I’ve seen so far that we don’t have a lot to worry about. The qualifications of the new candidates appear better than what they’re replacing — and best of all, they aren’t saddled with all the negative baggage weighing down those currently sitting at the council table.
A few fresh and intelligent new faces are a welcome collective opportunity to change the course of policy making in the city. The hope is that they may set stricter parameters for a burgeoning city bureaucracy that over the years has been exercising its growing list of powers as if it’s their own agenda they’re executing and not the agenda set by the public’s elected representatives.
The current cadre of elected officials lack diversity of thought and life experience and have grown much too comfortable and cozy with the town staff, who are charged with executing public policy and not making it to fit their own personal agendas. In this case, change is good and lots of change is even better.
Speaking of staff overreach, take a look at the recent uprising in Snowmass Village.
As word of the proposed new transit center takes on flesh and bones in front of the village’s planning commission and town council the citizens, whether they be residents or commercial operators or both, are beginning to see how this mammoth and intrusive project will negatively affect them during its more than two-year construction timeline — and then how it will forever continue negatively impacting the small-town character of the village.
At a recent town council meeting, many concerned individuals and their representatives showed up to voice their concerns regarding the disruptive impacts this project will have on their Carriage Way, Mall and Mall-adjacent residential and commercial business operations which likely will require long-term alternative living accommodations and the shut down or dramatic curtailment of business operations with resulting financial loses.
In addition, the character and look of the area adjacent to the Mall will forever be changed to that of an urban landscape featuring a huge multilevel, view-obstructing concrete structure that is both ugly and unsafe for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
The planning commissioners and members of the town council are listening and it appears many of them share the same concerns. Who isn’t listening and who isn’t concerned?
Well, primarily the town manager, who conceived this project in the first place and all those who stand to enhance their professional resumes if this project ever sees the light of day.
A concept for a simpler, more attractive, cheaper, more operationally functional and safer project has been proposed by an architect experienced in designing such facilities. But it’s been given short shrift — if any shrift at all — since it’s unlikely to result in the same level of notoriety and career enhancement that will likely result from the maneuverings that got a mammoth taxpayer-funded $35 million to $40 million small-town bus depot built.
The full- and part-time residents and taxpayers of Snowmass Village as well as all the guests who support its economic viability and sustainability are at risk of incurring all the detriments of this massive urbanization project, which will forever change the small-town character of the village and its surrounding landscape.
Hopefully the newly seated majority on the town council will deliver on its promise to protect the village’s small-town character and send a strong message to the town manager that his proposed project just doesn’t fit.
Your feedback is welcome at letters@aspendailynews.com and melpaul1@earthlink.net.