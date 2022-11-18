Vote counting and certifications are still underway in various parts of the country; however, the makeup of the Snowmass Village Town Council has been settled and the results are likely to have a significant impact on the direction of village governance for many years ahead.
Based on the winning candidates’ campaign platforms, community character appears to have been the top issue swaying voters’ decisions one way or the other.
Those members of the community who are happy with the resort-centric direction plotted out by the town manager and his team will likely be happy with the reelection of Bill Madsen as mayor for the next two years. Through his words and actions, he’s been closely aligned with the town manager’s urbanization agenda as well as with the Aspen Skiing Co. and East West Partners in their commercial resort related planning. During his first mayoral term, Madsen was successful in coalescing a majority of his council colleagues along the same path — which at the end of the day unfortunately shifted the village’s community-resort balance to one favoring resort interests.
Maintaining a community-centric direction became a lot more difficult starting in the early 2000s, when Base Village began to come into the picture, but those charged with maintaining the village’s small-town rural styled community character went to great lengths to maintain an acceptable balance tempered by strict adherence to the “just big enough” mantra that was eventually incorporated into the village’s comprehensive plan.
Unfortunately, with the passage of time, an intervening recession, significant changes in Base Village ownership and numerous changes in appointed and elected municipal leadership, the village mantra seems to have gotten lost in a chase for ever larger revenue streams. Along the way, the character of the village has begun shifting further away from its historic small-town, rural-styled character to one not all that dissimilar to that of our glitzy upvalley neighbor.
Siding with Madsen more often than not on issues favoring resort interests and the town manager’s urbanization agenda, councilmember Alyssa Shenk — who along with the recently defeated councilmember Tom Goode — constituted a consistently unified majority pushing forward the impactful decisions that favored the resort interests, leaving only Councilman Bob Sirkus and Tom Fridstein to do what they could as minority voices to protect community interests.
With the election of new councilmembers Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson and returning councilmember Fridstein, a new majority will soon be in place, bringing with them the expected fulfillment of campaign promises to protect and enhance the village’s historic community character.
It shouldn’t be very long before we start to see evidence of the new majority’s impact. They’ll soon be given the opportunity to weigh in on the town manager’s proposed $33 million, bus-depot project versus a facility more modest in scope, functionally more efficient, more appealing to the eye and less impactful on the taxpayers’ wallets.
Following closely behind are decisions concerning the design of the final piece of the Base Village jigsaw puzzle, which is another massive luxury residential building to be built on the site of the old parking lot C and anticipated to negatively impact vehicular and pedestrian views, site lines and safety while traveling up and down Wood Road. Whether to build another massive, multimillion dollar roundabout at the Brush Creek-Owl Creek intersection — where more acceptable and cheaper alternatives exist — whether to turn the entryway wetlands into an environmentally compromised amusement park, and whether to build lots of very expensive employee-housing units in the center of the community on the steep hillsides adjacent to town hall are all on the list.
These issues, as well as the town manager’s anticipated efforts to form and shape the new town council’s list of goals, will be early topics to be considered and dealt with by the new council. I’m hoping — actually praying a bit — that they’ll have the fortitude to stand up against the inevitable pressures that will be placed on them to conform to his game plan.
In closing, just to counter a few of my critics who say I’m a bit too negative and have nothing positive to add to the debate, I’d like to call to the new majority’s attention an alternative bus-depot design, which in my view and that of others who’ve seen it — who find more pleasing to the eye and the taxpayers’ wallets than the design developed by the town manager and his team.
The alternative conceptual design was conceived at no cost to the town by a well-seasoned, highly respected architect who has lots of experience in designing such facilities. The design — which is intended to be incorporated into a much-needed renovation of the mall — is a better fit for village residents and guests in all its visual, operational and economic aspects than the monstrous, inefficient and hugely expensive design that’s currently on the table.
So far, the town manager has failed to give this alternative design a respectful and thoughtful airing. Hopefully, the new council will keep an open mind to this and any other alternative designs that are less impactful, visually more pleasing and a lot less expensive to the taxpayers.
Your feedback is always welcomed at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com.