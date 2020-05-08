Blumenthal

Due to responsible behavior and relatively strict adherence to stay-at-home, safer-at-home and mandatory masking protocols, the curve has flattened in Los Angeles County. Fortunately for those of us who reside there we’re on the cusp of having those restrictions loosened on a gradual basis.
Many of our local beaches, parks, golf courses, trails and recreation facilities along with many retail and commercial businesses are beginning to reopen, albeit with modified operating plans that still honor the social distancing and hygienic guidelines.
While Pitkin County as well as Aspen and Snowmass are still trying to figure out the correct balance between public health and economic viability in preserving the unique culture and well-being of the area, those of us who are part-time residents who would normally spend a good portion of the summer in Aspen and Snowmass with family and guests as well as traditional summer tourists are facing a dilemma: What to do this year?
With this week’s cancellation of the Aspen Music Festival topping a long list of previously canceled major and not-so-major events and attractions in Aspen and Snowmass, hiking, biking and some limited water sports are the only remaining draws to the area this summer. Unfortunately, the demographic attracted strictly to those activities is much narrower and smaller in number than our typical summer crowd seeking a diverse array of mind, body and soul attractions.
An additional complication is travel to the valley. Who knows whether our part-time residents, guests and tourists will feel safe to travel via plane or car with stops in unfamiliar accommodations along the way.
Although my family hasn’t decided yet, our traditional summer in the valley is looking a lot less attractive this year. But just to show we’re optimists at heart, we recently purchased our winter season plane tickets to Aspen for December.
Even if our travels don’t end up including Aspen and Snowmass this summer I still plan to keep a close eye on all the high-level shenanigans that will likely continue whether or not there’s a lot of people around this summer.
Speaking of shenanigans, the new owners of the Snowmass Club closed down all the club’s recreational facilities a few months back, but they’re still charging us full monthly dues. No apology, no refunds and no discounts, just an offer of remote Friday night bingo games and a couple of recipes from the club’s head chef.
Not being much of a cook or a bingo aficionado, I, along with a lot of other members, have suggested to management they need to up their game in terms of some more meaningful relief. So far the club’s management and relatively new owners have failed to respond to that suggestion. Perhaps they will when the members arise united and declare bingo is just not enough.
Speaking of not enough, the Snowmass Village Town Council appears to be shirking its responsibility to thoroughly address several key issues that will keep the soon-to-be-renovated Snowmass Center from becoming a truly compelling and safe community-serving facility.
Although the council frequently encourages feedback and participation from its constituents, they clearly aren’t paying attention to any of the professional architectural and planning suggestions and recommendations that have been submitted from several members of the community.
It appears the council is tiring of the review process and is poised to go along with the developer’s suggestion to just leave the rest of the details to him and the town manager to work out behind closed doors.
Who in their right mind would ever question the motives and self-serving statements of a developer and his paid consulting team in furthering their primary mission to take as much profit from the project as they can get away with?Obviously not our current slate of elected officials. So, when the center redevelopment is completed and the community has to confront congested and unsafe traffic flow and compromised pedestrian issues, lack of sufficient parking and connectivity to Base Village (as was always contemplated as part of the center’s redevelopment) as well as an overabundance of high-rent-generating ground floor space devoted to real estate and other office uses in lieu of a wide variety of community serving retail establishments, you’ll know who to blame. But unfortunately by that time they’ll all likely be long gone from their seats of power and unaccountable for their mistakes and lack of sound judgement.
On a more upbeat note, congratulations to Challenge Aspen and kudos to their benefactor who just purchased the Mountain Chalet and the Snowmass Inn. The chalet is intended to become the new headquarters for the nonprofit as well as to provide housing for organization’s staff and program participants.
With lots of hard work, a bit of good luck and positive thinking hopefully things will soon return to something closer to the “normal” we’ve grown to look forward to each season in the valley.