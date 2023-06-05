Editor:
I'm writing again to encourage the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to pause any actions on the proposed Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway expansion so that more information can be gathered. The opinion piece from Jackie Merrill (Aspen Daily News, June 1) highlights again that you don't have the most comprehensive factual information to make this decision yet.
There are a lot of opinions from people (possibly with undisclosed agendas) who have guided the Common Ground Recommendations from the start. There are too many unknowns and several fear-based guesses (commercial airlines will stop landing here, for one). We need facts.
In addition to Ms. Merrill's suggestion to gain more information about public control of ASE and the fleet mix estimate, I strongly encourage you to look more closely at the safety aspects of ASE and the expansion. There is a lack of air quality studies and those that have been completed privately are alarming (see aspenflyright.org). Wider planes with larger engines will spew out more air pollution, which is a concern for anyone in the immediate area.
The risk of an aircraft, God forbid, crashing in the vicinity of ASE is low, but not absent. Higher capacity planes equal more risk for loss of life. Do Pitkin County public safety officials have an opinion on this expansion, and a proposed incident management plan?
Unlike other airports with vacant land surrounding them, Aspen's airport is wedged between a ski resort (that hosts at least one international ski competition annually), a state highway, a major road and more mountains. Nearby are housing units where families reside, businesses and a college.
Please, please — do not feel like we “need” to move forward with the runway expansion because we might lose money from the FAA. Let’s do what is right for this community, this year, so we don't regret it in 10, 20, 30 years and beyond. If the evidence really does show that runway expansion is in our best interest and safe, then so be it. If we make guesses on this huge decision, and make the wrong one, there's nothing we can do to go back.
Dr. Kate Violette Spencer
Aspen