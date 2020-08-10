Editor:
Two comments: 1. I love reading Wendle’s columns, but he really screwed up when he put down Lauren Boebert. Lauren is the balance we need here on the Western Slope. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m tired of being told what to do by a government controlled by the Eastern Slope. Speaking of which, 2. In her recent letter, Barbara Kelly (“Cruel and outmoded,” Aug. 8) is complaining about the Electoral College electing the president. While it’s true one can lose the popular vote and still become president, there’s a reason for this. If we get rid of the Electoral College the president will be chosen by New York and California, leaving states like Colorado out in the cold.
Sheldon Fingerman
Aspen