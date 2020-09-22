Editor:
A few weeks ago, the Pitkin County Public Health Department sent a warning to Lauren Boebert for holding a fundraiser indoors, without masks. Boebert is a candidate for Congress in Colorado’s Third District — which includes Pitkin County.
Her campaign submitted a safety plan to Pitkin County before the fundraiser that included wearing masks and holding the event outside. A video from the indoor event showed almost no attendees wearing masks. Boebert told public health authorities that she would do one thing, then did another. She lied.
We’re terrified that a person who doesn’t think the rules apply to her could represent us in Washington. We abide by the law, and our congresswoman should too.
There’s a pattern of Boebert acting like she’s above the law and putting public safety at risk for her own benefit (and campaign checks). The Denver Post reported that she’s been arrested four times and failed to appear in court on two occasions.
Our representative should lead with integrity and prioritize public safety. That’s why we are supporting Diane Mitsch Bush in the race for Colorado’s Third District.
Not only does she know and obey the law — she’s written and created laws as a Routt County commissioner and a state representative. She’s an independent leader that stood up to her party leadership and special interests to get things done for her constituents.
Vote for Diane and send a message to Colorado.
Mary Conover, Kenyon Fields, Glenda and Jerry Greenwald, Arjun Gupta, Marianne and Dick Kipper, and Andy Wiessner
Aspen