To the few folks out there who still support Lauren Boebert, I ask you to explain a statement she made at a rally: “How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?” Boebert asked a crowd at a Christian campaign event in June. “Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”
What a cheap, devious ploy from a woman who has never set foot in any church, using this oratory only to mine votes from Christians blind enough to believe her grotesque rhetoric. After delivering what she thought was a powerhouse statement, there was dazed mumbling while she tried to encourage applause. In a video online, a personality named Texas Paul reacted to Boebert and said this: “Bring traditional Jesus to me any day and I will respect you as a Christian. Bring Republican Jesus at me any day and I will take you to an insane asylum ... this woman is insane. She is elevating an AR-15 to biblical status.”
For the rest of us who ascribe to different religions or none at all, we see Boebert as an insult to women, to intelligence and to humanity all in the name of ego, power and, of course, money. She has accomplished zero in Congress, voting against everything for working Americans.
Look it up; her dismal record speaks for itself.
Martha Ferguson
Snowmass