Editor:
Some say that Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert has never held public office. But to many that’s refreshing. She does have experience in business, in raising a family and in living with life’s challenges on the Western Slope. She may not have held public office before, but she is enthusiastic and full of youthful energy. That’s part of her appeal — the fresh face. The contrast is clear.
Her opponent is literally more than double her age and has been in various elected offices. Lauren Boebert is coming with a fresh view, her detractors try to turn that against her.
I don’t subscribe to the thinking that candidates have to have government experience to be elected. I support those who have lived a real life and who have real-life experience. We are far better off with them than with career politicians.
Lauren’s message is breaking through. People see her as someone who is going to work to get things done for her constituents. People see Lauren Boebert as a breath of fresh air. She will go to Washington to fight for the working people of the western slope.
Lauren Boebert is strong on gun rights, strong on right-to-life, strong on continuing to develop fossil fuels, which is important economically in western Colorado. Listen to her for 15 minutes, as I have, and you will see she’s thought everything through. We must get this young woman to Congress, where she will represent the future of Colorado.
Thomas J. Baker
Basalt