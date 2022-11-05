Editor:
I felt the need to write a letter to the editor to encourage people to realize what wonderful things Lauren Boebert has done in a such a short time as our representative.
According to Boebert’s January 2022 newsletter, in her first year as congresswoman, she made 20,168 calls, authored 17 bills, 153 legislative amendments, seven resolutions filed, $77.5 million in federal grants benefiting CD-3, 62 mobile office Hours, $403,529.12 in benefits returned to constituents, 21,304 letters to constituents, 15 nominations to U.S. service academies, 466 meetings with constituents, 655 cases worked for constituents.
These numbers provide a snapshot of all the work she has done for Colorado. It is impossible to adequately capture all the great things that transpired this year including helping veterans receive proper care, assisting seniors with Medicare issues, nominating Colorado’s brightest to our prestigious service academies.
While in office, Boebert fought for better access to quality medical care and secured $1.74 billion in funding for community health centers, eight of which are in her district, according to a Washington Examiner (Oct. 10) by Christopher Tremoglie.
Boebert also worked to allocate $48 million to U.S. Forest Service. These funds are important and will help mitigate the state’s wildfire hazards. It’s a legislative win that will help the U.S. Forest Service “prevent wildfires and responsibly manage our forests.”
Boebert is the first mom to represent Colorado’s Third District. We should pride ourselves on these successes and her passion to represent all Coloradans.
Deborah Boerner
Ridgway