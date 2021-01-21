Editor:
In regards to Bruno Kirchenwitz’ letter (Jan. 20) in defense of Rep. Lauren Boebert: Democrats/liberals aren’t trying to take your guns away. They don’t care about your love of guns. However, it does seem to be the only thing Boebert cares about — she can’t stop talking about it. From what I gather from her squawking rants on the floor of the House, it is something like “Joe Biden is going to show up to your front door, and personally take your guns away because he wants them for himself.”
If I were you, I’d be more concerned that Democrats are going to try and give you affordable health care, keep the human race from annihilating itself by fighting climate change, and, God forbid, make poor people less poor. If you love guns, love the idea of guns, can’t stop thinking about guns, that’s totally fine, but there are other amendments besides the Second; in fact, there’s a whole body of text preceding the amendments themselves that’s quite important. I hope Lauren Boebert ultimately understands this concept and can maybe fulfill her constitutional duty.
Bill Johnson
Aspen