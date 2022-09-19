Editor:
Third District Rep. Lauren Boebert’s recent pronouncements on religion show she knows as much about theology as she does government. Zippo! Boebert said she’s “tired of all this separation of church and state junk. That’s not in the Constitution.”
Yes, it is, my dear. I realize you’re more familiar with the Second Amendment, skipping over the part about “a well-regulated state militia,” but the First Amendment clearly states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
The Vatican may be committed to Christianity, Israel may be devoted to Judaism, India may be dedicated to Hinduism, and Tibet may be obligated to Buddhism, but we allow our citizens the right to choose their own religion or have none at all.
More shockingly, Boebert also said, “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government doesn’t direct the church.” She’s saying sorry about that all you Americans who observe different religions. This is a Christian nation and if you don’t like it, you can hit the highway.
Boebert’s knowledge of the Bible seems to be the equivalent of her understanding of the Constitution. “Jesus didn’t have enough AR-15 rifles to keep his government from killing him,” she said.
Anyone even remotely familiar with the Gospels knows Christ died on the cross willingly to save us from our sins. He even discouraged His followers from trying to save Him with violence.
Perhaps Boebert should convert to Islam. The Prince of Peace carried neither sword nor dagger, just a small carpenter’s knife, for that was his trade. Muhammad was a soldier who killed thousands including whole tribes of Jews.
Boebert’s opponent in the Nov. 28 election, Adam Frisch, isn’t a Christian, but he isn’t a gun-toting hypocrite, either. Let’s strike a blow for integrity and send him to Washington.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale