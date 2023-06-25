Editor:
On Wednesday night, our congresswoman, Rep. Lauren Boebert filed a privileged motion that would force a vote on a resolution to impeach President Joe Biden. Ms. Boebert promises to bring the resolution to a floor vote on a daily basis, ad infinitum.
Last year, Ms. Boebert delivered federal remittances to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District of $4.95 billion. The average congressional district in the state enjoyed federal remittances of $6.05 billion. Our district was shortchanged by approx $1.1 billion, which amounts to $1,452 per man, woman and child in CD3. That is real money that could have been used to fix our roads and bridges.
I am certainly no fan of President Biden. His weak foreign policy, his open borders (with the attendant 107,000 annual opioid deaths), his alleged corruption with ties to Russia and China, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his green boondoggle to wealthy donors is wilting our public face and international prestige. But, somebody needs to explain to me (I am running for the Republican nomination in CD3 against Ms. Boebert) how impeaching Joe Biden will increase federal spending in the largest non-single-state congressional district in the nation.
Russ Andrews
Carbondale